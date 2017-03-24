Village People: Hard work a way of life for Curt and Dora Larson

“Hard work pays off” is a phrase taught to young athletes by their coaches. Curt Larson was taught this lesson by his father, a farmer from Minnesota. After 19 years on that farm, working hard in the fields, driving tractor by age 6, baling hay, milking cows, etc., Curt left for Dunwoody Industrial School to learn to be a mechanic.

In 1962, he joined the Peace Corp, stationed in Tunisia (North Africa) teaching local mechanics to maintain the Caterpillar heavy equipment used by the Peace Corp.

Curt says the locals were friendly, welcoming Americans and made his stay pleasant. He and other mechanics scavenged through heaps of abandoned WWII equipment, finding motorcycles they repaired and used frequently to travel around North Africa and Europe.

He went home for a year, was hired by Caterpillar, then drafted, spent a couple of years in Fort Leonard Wood, MO – with the government’s knack for efficiency, as a company clerk and supply sergeant, not a mechanic.

Curt next spent a year maintaining equipment for a road construction company while becoming a pilot. That led him to flying for the boss and even flying fisherman to Alaska. His alma mater, Dunwoody, hired him to set up a Heavy Equipment training program in Jamaica. He was the instructor for three years, then went to work for Kaiser Aluminum as the mining Maintenance Supervisor.

While in Jamaica, he met and married Dora who was there with the Peace Corp teaching Family Planning & Nutrition to school children and families. They’ve been together over 45 years.

Dunwoody came calling and asked Curt to replicate in Indonesia what he did in Jamaica, this time training maintenance workers for the oil rigs, in Irian Jaya (easternmost Indonesia). Curt next spent 20 years stationed in Jakarta (western Indonesia) working for an oil company on the offshore rigs, with locals and a lot of Australians, Europeans and Texans. He was eventually promoted to Maintenance Supervisor of all 64 offshore platforms and the fleet of helicopters used to transport the workers.

Curt spent the final 10 years of his career with an oil company in Sumatra as their Maintenance Supervisor in charge of all equipment for drilling and oil & gas production.

Curt and Dora loved Indonesia and their home reflects it. Much of the furnishings are from there, beautiful hand-carved, ornate pieces.

During the years spent in Jamaica and Indonesia they were able to travel extensively, investigating Indonesia, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Caribbean, the US and more.

They enjoyed flying, scuba diving, snorkeling, visit the common tourist sights and Curt loved working on old cars. While living in Indonesia Curt collected and restored antique clocks and learned to bevel glass.

In 2006 he retired and finally settled into their home in Sedona that Dora had worked remodeling since 2001. They work hard every day, maintaining a pristine home, inside and out, all a labor of love. It seems to be good medicine.

Like Curt says, “Hard work never really killed anybody.”

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.