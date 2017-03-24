Yavapai Food Council to deliver 1 millionth meal for the hungry

In 2009, two amazing Villagers, Harvey Grady and Ed Naylor founded a grass-roots nonprofit organization, Verde Food Council. They understood the need to educate the community regarding the staggering statistics of hunger in our Verde Valley.



They were also aware of the importance of a sustainable local food system in preventing and eliminating hunger. During the early years, their organization supported communities and schools by planting gardens; they established a forum for local food banks to communicate with each other and the community, and launched the Weekend Backpacks of Food for Hungry Students programs.



In our Village/Big Park community, the Backpack program, ably run by dedicated students at Verde Valley School, supports food-insecure children at Big Park School.

By 2012, clear data showed 1 out of 3 kids, 1 out of 5 adults, and 1 out of 6 seniors in the Verde Valley were food insecure. The weekend meals program has been an effective means of reaching hungry students through community collaboration between local food banks, faith-based partners and local volunteers.

Over the years this flagship program has contributed the equivalency of 26,805 meals to Yavapai Food Council’s 1 Millionth Meal!

The Verde Food Council expanded service countywide and became Yavapai Food Council. The Yavapai Food Neighbors Project was then introduced in the Village/Big Park and Sedona in August of 2013, and has since grown to serve communities across the county with the support of over 100 Neighborhood Coordinators and nearly 2,000 food donors. Following the February 2017 collection event the project has contributed the equivalency of 238,173 meals to the Millionth Meal journey.

The newest Yavapai Food Council project is the Bountiful Kitchen. Yavapai Food Council opened a commercial kitchen at it’s offices in Sedona in September 2016 with the specific purpose of preparing breakfast and lunch for students at schools that do not have certified facilities to prepare meals, and therefore, do not provide meals for students. With the dedication of amazing volunteers, YFC has delivered 27,558 meals to those schools!

The 1 Millionth Meal will be delivered to an emergency food provider in Yavapai County on Saturday, April 8th at a Yavapai Food Neighbors Collection Event.

Please join us at Weber’s IGA parking lot 10-11:30 in celebrating the milestone and thanking all partners and volunteers for doing their part in preventing hunger in our own community and in Yavapai County.