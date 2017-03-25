Cottonwood News Roundup

Cottonwood names Human Resources Manager

Amanda Wilber has been selected to fill the Human Resources/Risk Manager position at the City of Cottonwood.



According to a news release from the City, her first day in her new role will be April 1, and her job responsibilities will include managing all Human Resources and Risk Management services for the City.

“Amanda has worked as an HR Specialist for the City’s Human Resources Department for five years. She graduated magna cum laude with a B. S. degree in Business Management with an International Business Certificate from the W. P. Carey School of Business and Barrett, the Honors College at ASU,” stated the release. Amanda is a graduate of Verde Valley Leadership Class IX. In her spare time she enjoys coaching the ‘C’ level swimmers with the Cottonwood Clipper’s Swim Team, stated the release.

Cottonwood City Council Updates

Black Bear Diner liquor license

The Council approved a new liquor license for the Black Bear Diner March 14. The application was received for Andrea D. Lewkowitz, agent for Black Bear Diner, located at 1041 S. SR 260. The application had been posted for 20 days, and no arguments for or against the application were received, according to the agenda.

Contract with waste removal service

Tuesday, the Council moved to renew the contract for City-Wide Solid Waste Removal Services for one additional year to Patriot Disposal after having tabled the item at a previous meeting.

Council was unable to make a decision because it was unclear if recycling services were part of the agreement. It was clarified Tuesday that it was.

The expenditures under this agreement are accounted for in each department’s respective budget. The contract will be extended through March 3, 2018.

DUI Task Force Detail expenses

Tuesday, Council approved a resolution to authorize the submittal of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) grant proposal requesting funds in the amount of $25,000 for DUI Task Force Detail overtime expenses.

“GOHS has provided the Cottonwood Police Department with funding of many thousands of dollars. This grant is focused on the overtime funding for the DUI Task Force patrol,” stated the agenda.

The Task Force focuses on day to day DUI patrols as well as targeting special holiday patrols. GOHS requires a resolution to be submitted at the time the grant proposal is submitted.

Selective Traffic Enforcement expenses

Tuesday, Council approved a resolution to submit a Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) grant proposal, requesting funds in the amount of $12,500 for Selective Traffic Enforcement overtime expenses.

The grant is focused on the overtime funding for the Selective Traffic Enforcement, which focuses on red-light running, reckless drivers, speed, and bus stop violations. This funding is the only way Cottonwood Police Department is able to participate in these special patrols, stated the agenda.

Jerona Café liquor license

Tuesday, Council approved the new liquor license application submitted by Michelle R. Malkin, applicant for Jerona Cafe located at 677 E. Mingus Avenue.

The application has been posted for 20 days, and no arguments for or against the application have been received, according to the agenda.

Fair Housing Month

Tuesday, Council approved a resolution declaring a commitment to the principles and actions of fair housing, and declaring April as Fair Housing Month in Cottonwood.

“The Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) request that all communities declare April as Fair Housing Month so as to reconfirm their commitment and support for Fair Housing principles and programs,” stated the agenda.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program also requires communities to participate in Fair Housing activities throughout the year.

The Fair Housing Act, administered by the HUD and ADOH is an important tool to ensure that all Americans are treated fairly with no discrimination in housing opportunities.

Public Safety Personal Retirement Board appointment

Council moved Tuesday to re-appoint Kent Hellman to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board for a new four year term which expires December 31, 2020.

“Hellman has served on the Public Safety Retirement Board since 2013. He is an AZ Post certified Police Officer and a small business owner in Cottonwood. He has served on the Board of Adjustments and the Public Safety Retirement board in the past,” stated the agenda.

Library Board appointment

Tuesday, Council approved a resolution, appointing Jacqueline Nair as a member of the Library Advisory Board to fill the remainder of a three year term which expires January 21, 2018.

Victoria Park resigned her seat on the Library Advisory Board due to moving out of state and will not be able to complete her term, which would have expired January 21, 2018, stated the agenda.

The Human Resources Manager advertised the vacancy on the Library Advisory Board in local newspapers.

“We received one application, from Jacqueline Nairn. The applicant does reside within the city limits of Cottonwood as per the requirements of the current ordinance,” stated the agenda.

Request for new fire engine

Tuesday, Council approved the cooperative use of the Houston-Galveston Area Council of Governments (H-GAC) Contract #FS12-15 for the procurement of a new fire engine - an E-ONE Cyclone II Fire Pumper Apparatus from H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

At the Nov. 15, 2016 regular meeting, the Council approved a lease purchase package which included $600,000.00 to fund the purchase of a new fire pumper apparatus (fire engine).

“This purchase will replace our 2007 American LaFrance fire pumper, which has been very problematic due to the American LaFrance Corporation declaring bankruptcy and going out of business, leaving no parts distribution system and leaving us in a situation where finding repair parts is difficult and in some cases impossible. The useful “front line” life of a fire pumper for a fire department with our emergency call volume is around 10 years and as our American LaFrance pumper is nearing that figure, the potential for “wear and tear” related repair needs increases greatly,” stated the request in the agenda.

“Replacement of our American LaFrance pumper with a new E-ONE Cyclone II Fire Pumper Apparatus will greatly reduce our exposure to possible apparatus failure which could impede our ability to respond to fires and other emergency incidents in a timely manner,” the request continued.

Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall said three different fire engine manufactures were researched, and said this contract was an excellent deal after negotiating $80,000 off of the bid price.