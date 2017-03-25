Loven Family Run sprints into 6th year at Blazin’ M Ranch

Participants race Saturday morning in the 6th annual Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood.

The event is hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (NAHF), with proceeds benefiting Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The run was open to all ages and included a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants received a country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.