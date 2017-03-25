Obituary: Elinor G Palmer 1913-2017

Elinor G Palmer died peacefully on March 2, 2017, at the age of 103, at Valley View Care after a short illness.



Elinor was born on September 21, 1913 to Henry and Elinor Palmer in Bellflower, California. Elinor was the second of four children (Sister, Hazel Palmer, brothers, Warren Palmer, and Laurence Rocheville, all deceased). She lived in Newport Beach, California and taught elementary reading in Santa Ana schools. Elinor later moved to Cottonwood, Arizona with her dear friend, Kay Rusch.

Elinor loved traveling the world and was a source of inspiration and love to her family and friends. She will be warmly remembered for her love of life, her curiosity about other cultures and people, and her unfailing faith, kindness and compassion.

She is survived by her devoted friend, Kay Rusch, her nephew, Michael (Denise) Palmer, and her great niece Zoe Elinor Palmer, Apple Valley, MN.



A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church off Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, Arizona.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.