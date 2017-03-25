Obituary: Lynne Marie Loveless 1961-2017

Lynne Marie Loveless, 55, entered eternal life on March 8, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Elmer and Marilyn Perkins on June 3, 1961, in Corning, Iowa.

Lynne graduated from Iowa State University in 1984 and Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in 1992. She most recently worked as a nurse at Kachina Point Rehabilitation Hospital, where she made many friends and acquaintances.

Lynne married Jason Lee Loveless on May 25, 2002 and was happily married for 14 plus years. During that time, they shared the blessing of the birth of their only child, Kailyn Marie Loveless on August 21, 2003.

Lynne is survived by her husband Jason Lee Loveless, daughter Kailyn Marie Loveless, brother Allen Lee Perkins and sister in law Kelly Perkins of Des Moines, Iowa, sister Mary Frey and brother in law Perry Frey of Story City, Iowa. She is also survived by her 6 nieces, 4 nephews, 2 grandnieces and various other family members.

A memorial service will be held at Camp Verde Baptist Church, 299 W. Hollamon Street, Camp Verde, Arizona, 86322, at 11:00 a.m. on April 1, 2017.

