Verde Valley trail crew volunteers needed

CAMP VERDE – Inspired by the Prescott volunteer trails group Over the Hill Gang, the Verde Ranger District has commissioned volunteers to perform trail work in the Verde Valley.

According to trails volunteer coordinator Tony Papa of the U.S. Forest Service, “an average of 4 people show up each Wednesday” since March 1.

Papa says that volunteers have restored “some smaller river access and connecting trails for the developed recreation site at Beasley Flat and have spent the last two weeks putting finishing touches on the Copper Falls Trail while brushing the 545 trail out of Copper Canyon Trailhead.”

In the next few weeks, volunteers will install a kiosk at Black Canyon Trailhead off Ogden Ranch Road near Cottonwood, as well as finish some rock work at Copper Falls Trail.

Papa says that efforts have been “very good.” But the Verde Ranger District is looking for additional help.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of public involvement and volunteerism, particularly in the trails arena,” says Tom Palmer, East Zone Recreation Program Manager, US Forest Service, Prescott National Forest, Verde Ranger District.

“As we embark on the Verde Trails and Access Plan this year, public input and support will be a necessity in long-term sustainability and success.”

Palmer also says that the VTAP will address needs identified in the 2009-2010 public scoping effort and past five years or so of the Trails planning effort through the Verde Front.

“We look forward to continue working with community partners, user groups and volunteers over the next several years to provide a sustainable network of trails and opportunities that effectively connect communities to their public lands,” Palmer says.

“Establishing a formal outlet for volunteers to become involved and aware of existing and new trail opportunities will be vital and a great first step to moving forward.”

Due to USFS safety policies, all volunteers should wear long sleeved shirts.

For more information, or to volunteer, call Tony Papa at (928) 777-2216.

