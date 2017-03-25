What's Happening: March 26, 2017

Cottonwood Public Library hosts preschool storytime every Thursday

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski stepped up to do Thursday’s preschool storytime reading at the Cottonwood Public Library. Preschool storytime happens every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Youth Services Department.

Business alliance hosts town sign code meeting

Town of Camp Verde Community Development Director Carmen Howard and Town Code Enforcement Officers will speak at the next Camp Verde Business Alliance meeting, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Camp Verde Community Library.

The meeting will be held so businesses owners and concerned citizens can learn more about the Town’s signage codes.

According to Julie Scott, the alliance’s vice president and director of marketing and membership, business owners and citizens “were upset over what they felt was over zealous enforcement by the Community Development Department in regards to sandwich signs and other forms of signage such as banners [and] directional signs.”

The meeting will be held in the library’s Terracotta Room.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

-Bill Helm

Employment preparation workshops at Cottonwood DES

Department of Economic Security and Arizona at Work will offer Employment Preparation Workshops each Thursday at the DES Employment Service Office in Cottonwood.

Job Search Techniques will be taught the first Thursday of each month from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Interviewing with Confidence will be taught from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

On the third Thursday of each month, learn about Writing Effective Resumes from 130 p.m. until 3 p.m.

DES Employment Service Office is located at 1500 E. Cherry St., Suite F. Call 928-634-3337 for more information.

-Bill Helm

Entrepreneur workshops at Yavapai College

Through late-May, Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus will offer entrepreneur workshops through its Small Business Development Center.

Through the college’s Regional Economic Development Center and America’s SBSD, courses include Weebly Website Design, Crowdfunding for Small Business, Understanding and Managing Business Risks and Intellectual Property Rights.

The three-day Weebly Website Design series will be taught by Verde Valley’s Stephanie Peters, while the other three courses will be taught by Kurt Haskell, director of the college’s Small Business Development Center.

Call 928-776-2008 to register. Classes are subject to cancellation if enrollment minimums are not met.

The Small Business Development Center also offers access to one-on-one confidential counseling and its Business Resource Library.

Workshops will be held in Building G of Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

Call 928-634-7501 or visit www.yc.edu/sbdc for more information.

-Bill Helm

Cottonwood Parks and Rec meets Tuesday

A regular meeting of the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Commission will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center in the Administrative Conference Room.

The center is located at 150 S. 6th St.

Agenda items include the review of the Garrison Park Sidewalk – Old Roller Blade Concrete Pathway; a Recreation Center walk-through (new cardio vascular equipment was installed March 5); and an onsite review at the Garrison Park Restroom Construction Project for the Garrison Park, Kids Park and Adult Softball Restroom Facility Projects.

-Jennifer Kucich

Adopt-a-Road cleanup set for Cornville

Cornville Community Association is getting the word out about the Adopt-a-Road Cleanup Day set for April 8.

Participants are to meet at Windmill Park at 8 a.m. The event will take place from 8-10 a.m., and safety vests and litter bags will be provide.

Those who wish to help are urged to wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and sturdy shoes. It is also suggested that participants bring gloves, water, and a grabber. Water and grabbers will be available though. For more information, contact Dave Miller at 928-301-4305.

-Jennifer Kucich