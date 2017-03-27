Crosby Lane to perform at Sedona United Methodist Church April 2

Nashville-based acoustic vocal group Crosby Lane is coming to Sedona United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 2nd at 12:30 p.m.



This Mansion/Sony RED recording artist and full-time ministry has been featured on the GAC (Great American Country), CMT (Country Music Television) and Daystar television networks, among others.

Crosby Lane’s music has been played on Country and Christian radio and regularly appears on the charts, including the latest single, “Crucified.”

Comprised of former Country music artist Tonja Rose, multi-Dove and SGMA Award songwriter and arranger John Lemonis and his wife, multi-instrumentalist Michaela, the group takes its name from hymn writer Fanny Crosby.

Ms. Crosby lived an extraordinary life going on to write over 8500 hymns. Crosby Lane shares the inspiring stories and songs of faith, highlighting favorite, classic hymns and original songs with fresh Americana Folk arrangements. Crosby Lane features tightly layered harmonies and organic live instrumentation (guitars, mandolins, etc.) in a casual setting.

Crosby Lane will also perform during the Sunday Worship Service starting at 9:30 a.m.

The community is also invited to a free lunch before the concert to get to know the band. Beginning at 11 a.m., pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, coleslaw and desserts will be served.



Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road off SR 179 at the Back O Beyond Traffic Circle.

The concert and lunch are both free and a love offering will be taken to cover expenses.



For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780 or visit www.sedonaumc.org.