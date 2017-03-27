Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List, March 29, 2017.

Originally Published: March 27, 2017 7:40 p.m.
HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

  3. Exit West, Mohsin Hamid

  4. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  6. In This Grave Hour, Jacqueline Winspear

  7. The Whistler, John Grisham

  8. Celine, Peter Heller

  9. A Piece of the World, Christina Baker Kline

  10. The Refugees, Viet Thanh Nguyen

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  2. South and West, Joan Didion

  3. Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  4. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  5. The Stranger in the Woods, Michael Finkel

  6. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

  7. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi

  8. Unshakeable, Tony Robbins

  9. Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari

  10. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  2. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  3. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  4. All the Missing Girls, Megan Miranda

  5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman

  6. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen

  7. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  8. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  9. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware

  10. Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly

  2. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  4. Originals, Adam M. Grant

  5. Furiously Happy, Jenny Lawson

  6. Lab Girl, Hope Jahren

  7. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

  8. The Immortal Irishman, Timothy Egan

  9. Why We March

  10. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

MASS MARKET

  1. 1984, George Orwell

  2. A Dog’s Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron

  3. The Obsession, Nora Roberts

  4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  5. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  6. The Last Mile, David Baldacci

  7. The Black Widow, Daniel Silva

  8. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins

  9. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis

  10. It Can’t Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis

YOUNG ADULT

  1. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  2. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  3. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  4. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth

  5. Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly

  6. Caraval, Stephanie Garber

  7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  8. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  9. Looking for Alaska, John Green

  10. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  2. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  3. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  6. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  7. Pokemon Deluxe Essential Handbook

  8. Rad Women Worldwide, Kate Schatz, Miriam Klein Stahl (Illus.)

  9. Pax, Sara Pennypacker

  10. Hidden Figures (Young Readers’ Edition), Margot Lee Shetterly