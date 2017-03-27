Life becomes nightmare for Space Shuttle crew

One of the great pleasures of living here in the Verde Valley is the opportunity, several times each month, to see the International Space Station (ISS) flying around the earth.

Let’s hope this film, Life, a fictional story, remains fictional forever. Life takes place aboard the ISS with a crew of scientists and technicians from different countries.

The routines and procedures are displayed in complex settings aboard the craft and details are explained to a television audience on earth. Visual images of the multi-level multi-section ship are impressively shown and the sights of the crew floating around in the absence of gravity is taken for granted.

The crew has a single cell organism discovered on Mars. It seems to be alive, although it is very small and simply shaped as a tiny pellet. The crew has a scientific curiosity about a specimen that may reveal valuable data for our future as a species, a planet, a universe or even more. When it is televised to a school on earth, a child suggests the name, Calvin, for the being and it is officially adopted.

When the biologist, Hugh Derry (Ariyon Bakare), starts to tweak it, it responds by growing a shape like a small worm and starts to sniff around the doctor’s hand. Everybody is interested and amused — until the thing grows and grows into a slimy tentacled snake-like creature.

As it continues to engulf the doctor’s hand, eventually crushing it, it is apparent this is not a friendly being. Indeed, it keeps growing, breaks out of its enclosure and undertakes the mission of killing all the crew members.

The scenes where this is happening are pretty unpleasant and gruesome. Calvin cannot be defeated, by torch, electric shock, deprivation of air, or beating with a club. Calvin shows a good deal of intelligence, so it often outwits the humans in the battle for survival.

Life has been mentioned as similar to the film, Alien (1979). I also see similarities to 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968). In that classic space film, the ship’s computer, HAL, is the monster that threatens the ship and its crew.

Among the cast of Life are Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada and Olga Dihovichnaya. There isn’t much in the acting to warrant extensive accolades. Most of the film is the effect of having Calvin jump out at you unexpectedly.

That’s always been a staple of horror films and Life adheres to that formula. The ending, surprising and unpleasant, seems to promise a sequel.

Life is at the Harkins Sedona 6 theater.