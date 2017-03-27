The Boss Baby

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Director: Tom McGrath

Writers: Marla Frazee, Michael McCullers

Producers: Ramsey Ann Naito, et. al.

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi, Tobey Maguire, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Buscemi, ViviAnn Yee, Eric Bell Jr., et. al.

A suit-wearing briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

Rated PG for some mild rude humor.

Cezanne and I

Magnolia Pictures

Director: Danièle Thompson

Writer: Danièle Thompson

Producers: Albert Koski, et al.

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Guillaume Gallienne, Alice Pol, et. al.

A historical drama traces the lifelong friendship between two renowned 19th century French artists - painter Paul Cézanne (Guillaume Gallienne) and writer Emile Zola (Guillaume Canet) - from their first meeting as schoolmates to their creative rivalry as fame and success continue to elude Cézanne.

Rated R for language, sexual references and nudity.