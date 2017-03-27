Bob Dylan – Triplicate

Columbia Records Group

Triplicate, is the new three disc studio album from Bob Dylan. The collection features 30 brand-new recordings of classic American tunes and marking the first triple-length set of the artist’s illustrious career.

With each disc individually titled and presented in a thematically-arranged 10-song sequence, Triplicate showcases Dylan’s unique and much-lauded talents as a vocalist, arranger and bandleader on 30 compositions by some of music’s most lauded and influential songwriters.

Tracks include: I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans, September of My Years, I Could Have Told You, Once Upon a Time, Stormy Weather, This Nearly Was Mine, That Old Feeling, It Gets Lonely Early,My One and Only Love.

Goldfrapp – Silver Eye

Mute Records

Silver Eye, Goldfrapp’s seventh album, is dance music which evokes a pagan ritual rather than a club soundtrack. Cold, metallic electronics with a hot current of blood running through them.

A 21st century moon dance. It weaves together the two strands of Goldfrapp’s music like never before. If 2013’s Tales of Us, a set of noirish folk fables, roamed the same pastoral landscape as Felt Mountain and Seventh Tree, then Silver Eye (a reference to the moon) belongs to the pulsing, electronic lineage of Black Cherry and Supernature only deeper and darker.

Tracks include: Anymore, Systemagic, Tigerman, Become The One.

Mastodon – Emperor of Sand

Reprise Records

Emperor Of Sand finds Mastodon returning to a deeply imaginative and complex conceptual storyline that ponders the nature of time.

Threading together the myth of a man sentenced to death in a majestically malevolent desert, the band conjures the grains of a musical and lyrical odyssey slipping quickly through a cosmic hourglass. “Emperor of Sand is like the grim reaper,” says drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor.

Tracks include: Sultan’s Curse, Show Yourself, Precious Stones, Steambreather, Roots Remain, Word to the Wise, Ancient Kingdom, Clandestiny.

Pharmakon – Contact

Sacred Bones Records

Bestial Burden, the previous album by Margaret Chardiet’s Pharmakon project, focused on the disconnect between mind and body, looking at the human as an isolated consciousness stuck inside of a rotting vessel. For Contact, she wanted to look at the other side of the spectrum - the moments when our mind can come outside of and transcend our bodies.

Tracks include: Nakedness of Need, Sentient, Transmission, Somatic.