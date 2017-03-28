Letter: Highway 179 traffic is ‘March Madness’ Sedona style

Editor:

The recent increase in traffic makes a quicker trip to West Sedona via Cornville.

I live in the VOC and on numerous occasions when the traffic is already 5 MPH at the Methodist Church, I use the first roundabout. I then proceed back south on 179 to the VOC and take the alternate through Cornville. Last year I suggested using electronic signs in Camp Verde and McGuireville that will alert drivers regarding the traffic on 179 and to use alternative roadways.



This is still a quick fix and will reduce the March Madness that many drivers experience trying to get to Sedona.

Sam Blom

Village of Oak Creek