Letter: Highway 179 traffic is ‘March Madness’ Sedona style

Editor:
The recent increase in traffic makes a quicker trip to West Sedona via Cornville.
I live in the VOC and on numerous occasions when the traffic is already 5 MPH at the Methodist Church, I use the first roundabout. I then proceed back south on 179 to the VOC and take the alternate through Cornville. Last year I suggested using electronic signs in Camp Verde and McGuireville that will alert drivers regarding the traffic on 179 and to use alternative roadways.
This is still a quick fix and will reduce the March Madness that many drivers experience trying to get to Sedona.
Sam Blom
Village of Oak Creek
Comments
