Letter: Mayor is right on target in need for new evaluation process for city management

Editor:

I am in complete agreement with Mayor Elinski on improving the evaluation process for key city employees.

Automatic raises and glowing reports were the norm under the tenure of the last mayor. All the while the city management continued to focus on tourists while ignoring locals and the growing city deficit.

The only thing I disagree with the Mayor on is the population this city accommodates on any given day. Add in the snowbirds and tourists and his estimate of 35,000 could easily be doubled.

The only small town thing left about Cottonwood is the attitude of the government.

To have the city manager’s long-time assistant sit on the council that is now evaluating him smacks heavily of nepotism. The city moved Ms. Allen to any vacant board or committee they needed to control over the years and now, in retirement, she sits on the council.

Now that’s small town!

Brian Moran

Cottonwood