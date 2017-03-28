Letter: Mayor is right on target in need for new evaluation process for city management

Editor:
I am in complete agreement with Mayor Elinski on improving the evaluation process for key city employees.
Automatic raises and glowing reports were the norm under the tenure of the last mayor. All the while the city management continued to focus on tourists while ignoring locals and the growing city deficit.
The only thing I disagree with the Mayor on is the population this city accommodates on any given day. Add in the snowbirds and tourists and his estimate of 35,000 could easily be doubled.
The only small town thing left about Cottonwood is the attitude of the government.
To have the city manager’s long-time assistant sit on the council that is now evaluating him smacks heavily of nepotism. The city moved Ms. Allen to any vacant board or committee they needed to control over the years and now, in retirement, she sits on the council.
Now that’s small town!
Brian Moran
Cottonwood
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.