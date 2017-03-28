Letter: Thanks to all for making 6th annual Loven Family Run a great success

Editor:

The Loven Family Run, presented by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation, welcomed nearly 300 participants who ran to raise support for Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, services of Northern Arizona Healthcare.

We would like to thank each of our participants, volunteers, and sponsors for contributing your time and energy in supporting two important programs and making the event such a success.

Although the race included quite a few running regulars, the 2K and 5K walk included many newcomers who crossed the finish line for the first time. We applaud each of you.

This annual event, now in its sixth year, would not be possible without the continued support of our sponsors: Title Sponsor - The Loven Family; Race Sponsors - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Oxendale Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and Kinney Construction; Team Sponsors - AZ Oncology, Bashas’, Edward Jones-Matias, Northern Arizona Hospice, Pepsi, and Unisource Energy Group; T-Shirt Sponsors - Coldwell Banker Mabrey Real Estate and Rick & Barb Smith; and Photography Sponsor - Sean Openshaw Photography.

Thank you for all you do in our community. We look forward to seeing you next year.

Heather Ainardi

Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation

Manager – Special Events