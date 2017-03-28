Man allegedly involved in Jerome jewelry heist scheduled for pretrial conference

CAMP VERDE – Ryan Andrew Hamman appeared in custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde with newly appointed counsel.
Hamman’s case was re-assigned to defense attorney Tony Gonzales, who said he met with his client Thursday. He said he needed a little more time to review the case.
Hamman is scheduled for a pretrial conference on April 3.
Hamman, 34, of Cottonwood, faces 13 charges that include trafficking stolen property and third degree burglary for his alleged involvement in a jewelry heist in Jerome.
In January 2015, PANT detectives and multiple police departments began investigating a burglary of a studio in Jerome in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen, according to a news release. Cottonwood, Clarkdale, and Jerome police departments assisted throughout the lengthy investigation, the release stated, which spanned several months.
