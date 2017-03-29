Phoenix woman accepts plea deal for involvement in deadly Cottonwood home invasion

CAMP VERDE – Karrie Ann Funkhouser accepted a plea deal Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for her involvement in a deadly Cottonwood home invasion.

Funkhouser, out of custody, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, and two counts of aggravated assault. The plea deal is prison mandatory, with a stipulation of 10-20 years.

Funkhouser, 23, of Phoenix, faces charges stemming from the Dec. 5, 2015 Cottonwood home invasion that took the life of a Phoenix man.

In the plea deal, Funkhouser agreed to testify in the cases of the other suspects allegedly involved in the crime: Calvin Clark, Hope Marie Olszewski, and Jermaine Shields.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 1.