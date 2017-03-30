2nd annual Verde Valley Comic Expo sketched in for Saturday

COTTONWOOD – The second annual Verde Valley Comic Expo is ready to surpass the success of last year’s event Saturday at the Cottonwood Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Cottonwood Public Library and is a fundraiser for the Bookmarks – Friends of the Library. Proceeds go to the Adult and Youth Services Summer Reading Program for the Library.

“Adults and children alike will have a great time meeting a wide spectrum of comic artists. Meet Mini Marvel artist and guest of honor Chris Giarrusso,” stated the press release from the Expo.

Also scheduled to appear is the writer of the Flash and Batman Gotham, Brian Augustyn; the animator who worked on the movies Space Jam and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stephen Reid; and from Archie Comics, Michael Gallagher.

Local comic book creators, including the Janimal, Danny Roberts, and Russ Kazmierczak are scheduled to attend as well.

“Many more artists will be in attendance to meet and be inspired by,” stated the release.

Participants can watch multiple cosplayers (costume players) doing performance art wearing their favorite comic book character attire.

“Food trucks, panels, and the ever popular Artist Sketch-off are just a few of the things you can witness at this fun event,” stated the release.

Moderator Ed Harris will be facilitating a panel called “Art in Gaming” from noon to12:45 p.m., as well as “Self-Publishing: How We Do It!” from 1:15 to 2 p.m., and more panels are to be announced. The Sketch-Off is scheduled from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

“This will be a fun filled event for family members of all ages so don’t miss it!” stated the release.

Admission is $5, or $3 with two canned goods for donation. Kids under 10 get in free. Canned goods will be donated to the Old Town Mission. The Cottonwood Recreation Center is located at 150 S. 6th S. in Cottonwood.