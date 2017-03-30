Obituary: Joyce Ann Harvey

Long-time Camp Verde resident, Joyce Ann Harvey, passed on peacefully in her sleep on March 28th at Cottonwood Village, in Cottonwood. She was 86 years old. She and her husband Ray, who proceeded her in death in 2013, retired to Camp Verde in 1989, and were both deeply involved in community activities.

Joyce was an avid reader of mysteries and spent many happy hours on her computer corresponding with friends near and far.



She coached other seniors in computer use, and created several databases for local organizations. She is survived by her daughter, Susie Bunker-Alvarado, of Camp Verde, and her beloved dogs, Cricket and Roxie.

A river-side service is planned for Saturday, April 8th, in the back yard of her former residence. Local friends, please contact her daughter at salvarado73@yahoo.com for more information.

