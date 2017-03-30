Still no decision on future of Clark Memorial Library

CLARKDALE – A crowd squeezed in to the Clark Memorial Clubhouse’s Men’s Lounge Tuesday to hear further discussion about the potential closure of Clark Memorial Library.

Not all special meetings of the Common Council of the Town of Clarkdale pack the house as this one did.

After thoughtful conversation, Council decided to table further discussion of the item until related budgetary impacts and concerns are resolved through the Fiscal Year 2017–2018 Budget processes.

‘I never pictured that we would be at this point in 2017’

Town Manager Gayle Mabery kicked off the discussion by setting the stage, going back to 2008 – when Clarkdale was hit hard by the last recession.

“I never pictured that we would be at this point in 2017,” said Mabery.

Each year, the town goes over the budget with optimism. But from a realistic perspective, she said, Clarkdale – and many other towns in the U.S. – are faced with a new economic reality.

To adapt, Clarkdale has taken a number of steps to streamline staff, Board and Commission structure (through consolidation or elimination of certain boards/commissions) and reduce operating expenses.

Following several public meetings, the Community Services Commission voted in January to forward a recommendation to Council that the library be closed “in order to shift resources to pursue new and more robust programs and events for the community.”

Since the last meeting, Council has received at least 30 emails from the public. Most of the emails were written to encourage the town not to shut the library’s doors.

Potential solutions

Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert is a self-described library “die hard.” But as it currently stands, he can’t justify the continuance of operation, he said.

He addressed three reoccurring themes that have been brought up in past discussion: Perceived lack of patronage, other libraries within close proximity, and the Commission’s task of using available resources.



If the library is to be kept, major changes need to happen, he said.

Dehnert said he has done research on the newest trends, and presented Council with a video about libraries offering virtual reality programs.

It was something to think about, he said.

Mayor Doug Von Gausig said he had a virtual reality headset, and enjoyed it. Then the novelty wore off, and he hasn’t used it in six months, he said. Further, there is the issue of cost, he said.

Dehnert said he appreciated the hard work of the Commission. He also appreciated the public getting involved and providing comments.

In listening to the people who have reached out to the Council, he said a library is something a lot of people want to know is in their town, whether they use it or not. And that they are willing to pay for it, he said.

Councilmember Curtiss Bohall asked where the money is going to come from.

“I want to keep the library open, don’t get me wrong,” he added.

“But are the people of Clarkdale willing to cough up the extra dollars?” asked Bohall.

A budget decision

Von Gausig said the library keeps coming back as a budgetary decision.

That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have an emotional aspect to it, he said, but “we got to pay for it.” He said he didn’t know how Council could make this decision without the information provided by the current budget.

“What I would like to happen is for us to proceed into the budgetary process which we are going to start next month,” said Von Gausig.

The decision on the library, whatever it shall be, could be made after that, he said.

Clarkdale’s sacrifices

Councilmember Bill Regner joined the council in 2010, and since, has learned that Clarkdale had 51 staff members in 2008.

“We now have 38,” said Regner.

Regner disclosed the sacrifices Clarkdale has made since the last recession.

“We began to cut away at the fat. Whatever available fat there was. These are the kind of things we did to go from 51 to 38,” said Regner.



A list of eliminated positions and consolidated departments was presented.

Regner praised the staff, referring to them as excellent and loyal. They don’t receive competitive salaries, he said, and they perform work that is not in their job descriptions.

There are upcoming staff transitions. Regner said the town will be challenged to hire quality people without offering competitive pay, while telling the candidates that their job description includes manning the desk at the library and cleaning the toilets in rotation with other departments.



“That’s what are staff do here. That’s what our department heads do. That’s what our town manager does. Cleans the toilets in a rotation basis. That’s how great our staff is,” said Regner.

Clarkdale has huge challenges, he said.

It’s more than just the matter of the library, said Regner.

“This is a matter of ‘what’s our way through this difficult time? How do we increase the revenue that we need to do the things we want to do in this town?’”

The people have a right to be concerned, said Regner.

“You have a right to feel tremendous loss. You must direct your anger and your reaction in the right direction. These burdens are being imposed on us by the federal and state government,” he said.

Clarkdale is doing everything possible to get out of the predicament, Regner said.

“We need more time. First we trimmed a little bit of fat that was there. Then we went into the muscle, now we are cutting off a limb. That is how serious the situation is,” he said.

Von Gausig thanked Regner for his thoroughness.

The mayor urged council to not make decision until they were afforded the context of the budgetary process.

Dehnert made a motion to table the library discussion until after the related budgetary impacts and concerns are resolved through the Fiscal Year 2017–2018 Budget processes. Regner seconded and the motion passed unanimously.