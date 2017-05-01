Annual Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Get ready Sedona for another outstanding Cinco de Mayo celebration and the 7th Annual Great Sedona Chili Cook–Off at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, the place in Sedona to celebrate the rich history and culture of Old Mexico.

Come ready to revel in the lively music, colorful dances and savory tastes from South of the Border, Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family fun doesn’t get any better than this with activities all day long including traditional Spanish flamenco dances to roaring applause, get-up-and-dance Latin music, a folklorico dance troupe performing traditional Mexican village dances in a blur of color, and back with attitude … the 7th Annual Great Sedona Chili Cook–Off, hosted by Tlaquepaque, with outstanding chefs putting out their greatest chili masterpieces for participants to taste and vote on.

For the kids it’s time to whack a piñata and line up for the most imaginative and fun face painting you have ever seen.

Admission is free and there is a free Cinco de Mayo trolley service — highly recommended — from the Sedona Uptown municipal parking lot.

Parking for the Chili Cook-Off is also available at: Keep Sedona Beautiful, Sedona School District Administration Offices, Rosenthal and Dawson Attorney’s offices. Shuttle service will be provided from Church of the Red Rocks, 1120 La Tierra Plaza, and Rancho de Sedona RV lot.

For the seventh straight year Tlaquepaque is proud to sponsor the Great Sedona Chili Cook-Off as part of the Fiesta.

The Cook-Off will take place from 11 am to 4 pm on Calle Independencia.

Admission is $15 and children under twelve are free. Presented by the Rotary Club of Sedona, funds from the event support a variety of international and local service projects including preschool literacy, youth leadership development, and international programs, such as polio eradication, disaster relief, housing, and clean water.

Competition has been building as local chefs have been testing, tasting, and prepping for the big day. Come and cheer on your favorite hot chili cook-off restaurants, El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano, Café Paleo Brio, Garlands Oak Creek Lodge, Hideaway House, HP Café, Mesa Grill, Tamalisa Market, and Whole Foods, who will vie for the 2017 Restaurant Chili Championship. There are also a number of other awards including the Restaurant Judges’ Award and Peoples’ Choice Award plus cash prizes and trophies.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty and Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski are perfecting their own chili recipes. Michael Briggs and Mike Speilman, from Verde Valley School, and Kris Kazian, Chief of the Sedona Fire District, are also preparing to challenge the mayors.



These community leaders will compete for the Municipal Judges’ Award. Prize money awarded to the winners will be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice.



All competitors will also compete for the Best Booth Décor Award. Clear your palates and come ready for some seriously good chili tasting and vote for your favorite.

Cinco de Mayo, which translates as the Fifth of May, honors an event in Mexican history that ultimately lead to Mexican Independence, and it was the last time a country in the Americas was invaded by any other European military force.

It is believed that the first celebration of Cinco de Mayo in the United States dates back to the 1860s starting in California.

“We love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Tlaquepaque. It’s a great way to learn about colorful Mexico through the arts and have a lot of fun doing so,” says Wendy Lippman, resident partner and general manager of Tlaquepaque.