Cinco de Mayo and a speakeasy this weekend at Main Stage

Friday, May 5, Cottonwood’s Main Stage gets festive as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a party hosted by local favorite DJ ill.Ego.



DJ ill.Ego will bring one of his token dance parties which he has begun to be known for throughout Northern Arizona but delivered with some Latin flair to commemorate the evening. The venue will have holiday-themed drink specials all evening. The dance party begins at 9pm and is free.

On Saturday, May 6 more local-favorites invade the music venue with Desert Hot Tub Club presiding over Main Stage’s “Speakeasy Night.” The local gypsy swing act will provide the soundtrack as attendees are encouraged to put on their flapper dresses and pinstriped suits for a night straight out of the 1920’s. The venue will have a host of Speakeasy-themed specialty cocktails and some fun giveaways. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays until the return of the NFL season in the fall.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays 10am. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.