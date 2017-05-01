Enjoy First Friday with Sedona Gallery Association

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, May 5, from 5 – 8 p.m.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery.

Ample parking is available at all locations.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

Andrea Smith Gallery features Gala Kraftsow who has trained under world-renowned artists and sculptors, mastering many art mediums.

In her Mosaic Collection, Gala incorporates gems, pearls, beads, stones, shells and other objects collected on her global travels to create magnificent art. Meet Gala at Andrea Smith Gallery May 5-6.



Creative Gateways presents Creative Gateways in May as they present May the Force Be With You, a show that celebrates the compelling influence of inspiration and captures the essence of this West Sedona Gallery.

Unique in Sedona, this artists collective and gallery fosters a community in which ideas are cross-pollinated and celebrated; visitors walking through the door often remark that they can almost viscerally feel a living creative hum.

Gallery of Modern Masters highlights the work of Jamie Barthel, recognized for her skill & artistry in producing unique, reverse-hand painted chandeliers, lamps, lanterns and sconces.

This timeless and highly collected art form exists among a mere handful of artists throughout the world.

Each chandelier, lamp, lantern or sconce is personally signed and numbered by the artist. There will be an artist’s presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Goldenstein Gallery celebrates its new space at the “Y” presenting Impressionist-Expressionist.



JA Gorman, James Cook, Ali Mignonne, and Ray Tigerman are among the featured artists.



Gorman will be visiting from New Mexico, take this opportunity to meet this celebrated artist.

The Gallereum featuring Greg Lawson’s passion for place in West Sedona offers views of native and naturalized plant life from six continents with a spotlight on North American flora in celebration of National Wildflower Week.

Intimate floral details to ephemeral wildflower fields that dominate spring’s landscape with color splash will be featured at Arizona’s largest exclusive image gallery.

James Ratliff Gallery hosts artist David K. John who is renown for researching his culture’s stories regarding females in the creation of Navajo Dine’ people and interpreting them on canvas.

For this show John’s main concentration is around Beauty Way ceremonies which are only done during the Spring.

Johns will give a short presentation at 6 p.m.

Lanning Gallery opens Marshall Noice: Living Color and welcomes back to Sedona the engaging Contemporary Expressionist landscape painter known for his loose style and imaginative colorations.

Noice gives an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. Through May 14th.

Lark Art invites you to join them as they celebrate Stories and Legends: The Narrative Art of Tim Hitchcock.

Working both as a carver and a painter, Hitchcock’s merges his talents to create magical pieces which bring beloved stories and legends to life.

Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to feature the intricate bronze sculpture of Scott Rogers whose work is a journey through moments in the spirited history of the Old West, along with sculptures of Native American ceremonial dancers, Wild West characters, as well as domestic and wildlife treasures by 17 award-winning sculptors.

May is for moms, and that includes Mother Earth! Stop by Rowe Fine Art Gallery for “Mother Nature,” a special show celebrating the mother of all mothers.

Wine and appetizers will be served. Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located under the historic bell tower at Tlaquepaque.



Turquoise Tortoise Gallery opens Tony Abeyta: Underworld and welcomes the celebrated Native American Contemporary artist back to Sedona to unveil his latest new works.

Abeyta gives an Artist Talk at 6:30 p.m. Through May 14th.

Throughout the month join select Sedona Gallery Association galleries for “Arts Weekends” where on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings galleries stay open until 8 p.m. allowing guests to enjoy the spring evenings as they browse.



Please check the Sedona Gallery Association website for a complete listing of events.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries and a printable map to all locations or you can also find them on Facebook.