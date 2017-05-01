Going off on Tangents: Sarah Harms art show at Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery

Sarah Harms has been a metalsmith, making jewelry for over 30 years. In her first solo show at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, Harms introduces new jewelry pieces and new forged steel works that are both functional and decorative.

Felted wool and photographs printed on aluminum will be incorporated into some of her steel works in new ways.



Additionally, Sarah has been exploring pottery-making, so her clay pieces may make their debut as well.

Sarah has taken previously developed ideas and pushed them to new levels. By pushing the boundaries of her work in this way, she has come up with a broad range of new work.

For example, she has taken some of her symbolic elements, that she generally uses in her jewelry, like hearts and spirals, and redesigned them as functional items like forged steel hooks and hangers.

This is a direct result of Harms deciding to not stick with a plan for this show, but rather, allow her creativity to take her where it wanted to go, and go off on tangents.

“This way,” Sarah says, “I had no idea how the show was gonna end up, and I love that!”

The uncertainty of outcome is what makes this show exciting. And, by allowing her creativity to guide her, Sarah has indeed pushed the boundaries of her previous work into new directions.

All the pieces in this show were developed because of Harms’ skill and dedication to her craft, and her desire to ‘go beyond’ and explore tangents.



Since the show is being held in the Historic Hotel Jerome, which is 100 years old this year, Sarah thought it would be fitting to price many of her items at $100, to celebrate event.

Sarah Harms, “Going off on Tangents,” opens on Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk on May 6 from 5-8 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served. The show runs May 6-June 27.

Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is located at 502 N. Main St. For more information, call 928-639-4276, email info@jeromecoop.com or visit www.jeromecoop.com.