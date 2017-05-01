Kudos logo

New Movies: May 3, 2017

The Orchard Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan and Rebecca Hall star in ‘The Dinner.’

Originally Published: May 1, 2017 9:54 p.m.
The Dinner

The Orchard

Director: Oren Moverman

Writers: Herman Koch, Oren Moverman

Producers: Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, et al.

Cast: Richard Gere, Laura Linney, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Adepero Oduye, Taylor Rae Almonte, Onika Day, Charlie Plummer, et. al.

A look at how far parents will go to protect their children.

Feature film based on a novel by Herman Koch.

Rated R for disturbing violent content, and language throughout.

A24 ‘The Lovers’ stars Jessica Sula, Aidan Gillen, Debra Winger and Melora Walters.

The Lovers

A24

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Writer: Azazel Jacobs

Producers: Azazel Jacobs, Ben LeClair, Chris Stinson, et al.

Cast: Jessica Sula, Aidan Gillen, Debra Winger, Melora Walters, Tracy Letts, Lesley Fera, Janine Mitchell, et. al.

Debra Winger and Tracy Letts play a long-married, dispassionate couple who are both in the midst of serious affairs. But on the brink of calling it quits, a spark between them suddenly reignites, leading them into an impulsive romance.