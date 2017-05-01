No injuries in Cornville RV fire

CORNVILLE – At about 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Verde Valley Fire District responded to a recreational vehicle fire at White Bear Storage in Cornville.
When fire fighters arrived, they found a fully involved RV impinging on exposures, according to a press release from Verde Valley Fire Chief Nazih Hazime.
The property owner stated there was an odor of rubber burning, prior to calling 9-1-1, Hazime also stated in the press release.
Though fire crews initiated what Hazime called an “aggressive defensive fire attack and protected exposures keeping damage to a minimum,” the RV of origin was a total loss.
Hazime also stated that the incident produced no injuries.
Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority and EMS Authority assisted VVFD.
