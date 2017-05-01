Sedona Creative Life Center to present film on major Tibetan lama

From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday May 7, there will be an exclusive showing of a very special film, For the Benefit of All Beings: The Extraordinary Life of His Eminence Garchen Triptrul Rinpoche, in the Great Room of the Sedona Creative Life Center.



The center is located at 333 Schnebly Hill Rd. and has seating for 225 plus ample parking. The event is sponsored by the Garchen Buddhist Institute (https://garchen.net), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. A donation of $10 at the door is suggested but not required

Garchen Rinpoche’s first public talk in Sedona on January 22 generated an overwhelming turnout and tremendous enthusiasm. This film provides the viewer with an up close and personal experience of this amazing individual’s dedication to making life better for all beings, and to bringing us that much closer to enlightenment and world peace.

Award winning filmmaker Christina Lundberg, who directed, produced, filmed and edited this movie -- the culmination of her 20 years of making movies about Buddhism -- will introduce this film and then be available for questions and answers afterward. Copies of the film will be available for purchase.

Garchen Rinpoche is the founder and spiritual director of the Garchen Buddhist Institute, a Tibetan teaching and retreat center in Chino Valley, Arizona. People from all over the world come to visit the Institute every year, enjoying the beauty of its unique setting and receiving rich Dharma instruction from Garchen Rinpoche and other wonderful lamas.

Garchen Rinpoche was born in eastern Tibet in 1936. Like many other lamas he was imprisoned during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. After his release in 1979 from over twenty years in a forced labor camp, he worked single-mindedly to serve the people of Tibet. He helped keep Buddhism alive when so many lamas of his region had escaped or been killed, and provided food for the hungry during famine and harsh winters.

He was eventually able to travel outside of his region—first to Taiwan, then to Europe, and eventually to America. Here he joined with lamas of other Buddhist traditions in the process of sharing the ancient teachings of the great Tibetan yogis with modern Westerners. He has since established centers for retreat, teaching and study across the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia.

Currently, the Garchen Institute is preparing to host the 4th Annual Drikung Monlam, the great prayer festival of the Drikung Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. This festival will be held at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona on June 16th through 18th. This once in a lifetime event commemorates the 800th anniversary of the passing into nirvana of Lord Jigten Sumgon, the founder of the lineage. His Holiness Chetsang Rinpoche, head of the Drikung Kagyu lineage, will preside over the festival. He and Garchen Rinpoche will offer many profound Dharma teachings and prayers for world peace at this auspicious event. Signup information will be available at the Sedona film showing.

For further information about the May 7 film showing, call 203-313-0063. For further information about the Annual Drikung Monlam in June, call the Garchen Buddhist Institute at 928-925-1237. Calls will be returned at our first opportunity.

