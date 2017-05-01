Sessoms rocks Red Rocks

Hailed by Rolling Stone and Billboard as an “exquisite” singer, Vivian Sessoms has performed all over the world with some of the biggest names in music.

A wunderkind that got her start opening for Marvin Gaye at the age of 9, she’s worked with legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Cher, Stevie Wonder and many others throughout the course of her multi-faceted career.

Not only is she an amazing performing she is also touted as an artist, activist, writer and motivator.

See what she is all about at Sound Bites Grill in uptown Sedona at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Her new album LIFE, is her third studio effort and first foray into the realm of jazz.

Vivian who is on a national tour and on her way from Florida to California is making a special stop in Sedona.

She will be presenting a very special evening of music, premiering new music from her highly anticipated release LIFE, as part of her Life Tour. Lawrence Ross will be on piano and keyboards, Clarence Gillespie on Bass and Oshea Tometti on drums.

For Vivian; a life surrounded by music has ingrained the passion and the power of music in her. Born and raised in Harlem, Vivian, whose mother was a session/jingle-singer, and father who was a flautist/percussionist (for James Brown among others), learned the wonder and the craft of music at a young age.

In a neighborhood filled with nightclubs, churches and impromptu gatherings-turned-jam-sessions at the family homestead, she was already singing by the time she could talk. “Growing up, there always seemed to be music playing in our house. I was so immersed in it, that I guess I viewed music as a kind of backdrop to my life”, she recalls.

By the time she was nine, Vivian had begun doing television and radio voice overs. With the help of a casting agent Mikki Powell (The Wiz), she made the rounds of auditions for various Broadway shows, all while receiving classical training in voice and piano. Somewhere around the age of 16, Vivian began composing her own music, following in the footsteps of her musician parents.

A few years later, while on one of her first major tours, performing with pianist/composer Ryuichi Sakamoto (whose film credits include Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Little Buddha, High Heels), Vivian had her eyes and ears opened to an entirely new world of sound and became galvanized. Sakamoto taught Vivian much about song-craft, performance and musicianship.

Several years of resume building followed, with Vivian performing, either live or in the studio, with an amazing array of artists including: P. Diddy, Michael Jackson, Donna Summer, Sinead O Connor, and Stevie Wonder to name a small few.

Vivian’s new album “LIFE” explores themes of love and loss. It moves deftly between genres without skipping a beat, but with this new collection Sessoms tackles the age old dilemma in jazz, that of finding fresh ways to present the standard. She does so, by mining the pop genre, turning unexpected radio favorites into more mature explorations, thereby expanding the genre.

Vivian has exquisite vocals and a very wide range and remarkable control, from breathy whispers to a powerful roar. She injects new life, emotional value and excitement into her performance.

Vivian will be doing one show only on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in the Sound Bites Grill Show Room in uptown Sedona at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops. The venue is a supper club so you may eat dinner while enjoy the music. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner service.

Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.soundbitesgrill.com or by calling 928-282-2713.