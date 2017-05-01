Spring Soiree to benefit Gardens for Humanity

Imagine celebrating spring dancing under the stars to live music while being treated to a delightful farm to table meal in a garden oasis.



Make this dream a reality on Wednesday, May 10 when Chocolatree Eatery invites the public to join them at their “Spring Soiree” benefitting Gardens for Humanity featuring celebrated musician Fitzhugh Jenkins and friends.



To watch Fitzhugh Jenkins play is to experience a true artist’s embodiment as his music saturates the soul and sensitizes the being. Jenkins grew up in Hawaii and played with the legendary Don Ho’s band, studied music at Berklee School of Music in Boston and with guitar virtuoso Pierre Bensusan in Paris.

He’s performed for the Olympic athletes during the Los Angeles Games and in front of crowds in India. He played on the Grammy-nominated Narada CD titled “Passion: Music for Guitar” and portions of his music have aired on ABC, the Oprah Network, and the Discovery Channel. He has opened for renowned artists such as, Alex DeGrassi and Tuck and Patti.

The evening’s festive atmosphere will feature a menu specially crafted by chef David Warr using locally grown and wild harvested ingredients, Chocolatree desserts, and beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails.



Proceeds from the evening benefit the multi award winning Gardens for Humanity organization. Founded in 1996, Gardens for Humanity’s mission is to awaken and tend the gardens of the human spirit by teaching and celebrating our connection to nature, local agriculture, art and community while promoting an ecologically sustainable and more humane culture.



They were founded with that principle that when one creates a garden, one defines a sacred space that becomes a place for nurturing life and that human interaction with the forces of nature in a garden setting evokes the creative spirit.

Furthermore gardens are made for nourishment and beauty. Art is a human effort to participate in creation and to express beauty and life. Gardens for Humanity was founded on the basis of this relationship of art and gardens, and it continues to be a guiding principle.

Gardens for Humanity’s impact can be felt throughout the Verde Valley. Projects include: The Sedona Winds Assisted Living Accessible Garden, school gardens in Sedona and the Verde Valley, Celebrating the Art in Earth Art an environmental education project in schools, home and community garden projects, greening Seeds at Red Rock High School, the Peace Garden at the Sedona Creative Life Center, Community Gardens, sustainability education and teacher training and community education workshops.

In addition to food and music the evening will also feature a silent auction with artwork from renowned artists Adele Seronde and John Waddell. Join them from 5-8pm on Wednesday, May 10.

Chocolatree Eatery has generously donated both the food and location for this event. All proceeds benefit Gardens For Humanity. For more information or for tickets please call 928-284-9055.