A Tribute to the Ink Spots at Sedona Jazz at the Church

When vocalist Renee Grant Patrick, daughter of the late George Grant (who traveled the world singing lead tenor for the Ink Spots in the ‘80s and the ‘90s and a Doo Wap Hall of Fame member) lost her father in January of last year, she combined talents with violinist Suzanne Lansford and pianist Nicole Pesce to pay tribute to some of their favorite Ink Spots’ songs, one of them being “We Three.”

Sunday’s musical extravaganza will honour her father’s work, and the jazzfest promises to be an afternoon of nostalgia and more, as these three powerhouse talents come together for a variety of styles and superb musicianship.

Renee Grant Patrick has connected with individuals and crowds with her voice and music over the past nine years in the Phoenix area, and has performed at Sedona Jazz at the Church several times.



Her music is fabulously honest and emotionally charged, as she will be singing a variety of genres from Jazz Standards, to classic R&B, all capturing the audience with her powerful voice and passionate delivery.

Nicole Pesce has been recognized by the Arizona Republic as one of the “top ten musicians to hear in Phoenix.” She has performed for Muhammad Ali, Ricky Martin, George Benson, Waylon Jennings, Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Carter, The Gypsy Kings, and Brian Setzer.

Nicole has been the house pianist at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Phoenix for over a decade, entertaining audiences with everything from Bach to Lady Gaga.



She has also performed at such venues as the Tempe Center for the Arts, Herberger Theater, Desert Ridge Marriott, ASU Kerr Cultural Center, Mesa Arts Center, Phoenician Resort, Wrigley Mansion, and The Princess Hotel.

Her appearance at Sedona Jazz at the Church is the first time she’s performed at the chamber jazz venue.



Suzanne Lansford’s folks taught her all kinds of music before she could even walk. She began with classical lessons, but quit them at the age of 13 to play jazz at the Arizona Biltmore and other venues throughout Phoenix and Scottsdale, and she has always kept music of high importance in her life.

Playing a variety of styles, Suzanne doesn’t have to pick a favorite genre, because everything gets cameos of Latin, Jazz, Classical - even Blues, Greek and Scottish flavors.

Her life is packed with musical events, and even “during the day” Suzanne is quite “lettered,” as she is a registered professional engineer (PE-electrical) for nuclear power and public infrastructure projects through her firm, REDD Inc.



Sunday’s concert is also a first time event for Suzanne at Sedona Jazz at the Church.

Sunday’s gathering promises a swinging and memorable day of fabulous music, and marks the forth of eleven concerts for the 2017 season.

Tickets are $15 and are available online and at the door.

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at will call, and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and will call folk at 2:30 p.m. At the door ticket sales begin at 2:40 p.m. and the concert begins at 3pm.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of the concert series, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org.