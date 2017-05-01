Verde Heritage 1916: JEROME; Gold to be Found

"Jerome, Ariz., April 19. --- Jerome has long been famous for her copper; she may awake any morning to find herself famous for her gold."

"Another Oatman may spread up 6 miles west of the camp, in the upper end on the Jerome Mineral Belt. A big strike may be made in that region any moment. The existence of much gold ore that is very rich, has already been proven there."

"Any mining man or geologist will say that where there is an area 7 miles long by three-quarters of a mile wide, criss-crossed by iron dikes and quartz ledges, and where practically every piece of rock picked up from the surface carries gold values, there must be a mine."

Few who have examined the 'gold end' of the Jerome Belt doubt that some day it will be one of the richest gold mining districts in the world. It is all a matter of prospecting in the right place."

"Twelve years ago there was a small stampede to this district. Pockets of immensely rich gold ore were found right on the surface. One pocket ran $22,000 to the ton. These pockets were white quartz and the values did not go down. The excitement soon died. Subsequent searchers continued to look for gold in white quartz."

"One of the most persistent searchers was David Goodwin, who punched burros with Senator W. A. Clark, owner of the United Verde mine, when the two were Montana prospectors, nearly half a century ago. Goodwin has for nearly half a century been employed as an engineer at the United Verde but he has spent all his spare time prospecting in the Jerome gold country."

"Goodwin finally became convinced that the real gold values were not in white quart, but in the blue quartzites and other formations. Nothing was ever found in white quartz except a few very rich pockets, but all the other rocks carried gold values which if low, were highly encouraging."

"Acting upon the advice of Goodwin, a number of Clarkdale and Jerome citizens formed the Three Medals Mining Company to search in a systematic manner for a big deposit of low grade gold ore. There is now every prospect that the search will be successful. Already the main shaft of the Three Medals Company is down deeper than any other development that has been accomplished in that region. Several individual claim owners are developing their property. The entire area in which the gold showings are found has been plastered by location notices, and the operations of the Three Medals people are being watched with keen interest, for it is realized that a strike on that company's ground would, in all probability, precipitate another rush and send claim values skyward."

"David Goodwin was made president of the Three Medals Company and he is directing development operations. R. L. Pack, also a United Verde engineer, is vice president; A. E. Weidman, a business man of Jerome, is secretary-treasurer. J. J. Stanton, master mechanic of the United Verde, is heavily interested and is chairman of the board of directors. The sale of 190,000 shares at fifteen cents, all in Jerome and Clarkdale, amply financed the company and the stock was soon taken off the market. Private sales have been made as high as 50 cents a share so great is the faith of the district in its gold proposition."

"There are 12 claims in the Three Medal group. They are crossed by the United Verde & Pacific railroad. Those lying south of the road cover a large flat which would make an excellent townsite. A thin layer of soil lies over gravel beds of unknown depth. This gravel runs $12 in gold to the ton and were water available fortunes could be washed out by the hydraulic operations."

"A shaft has been started on the east side of a long 'hogback' about a quarter of a mile north of the railroad track. Along the crest of this hogback runs a crest of lime and iron contact. On the east side lies the lime, on the west the iron. Everywhere there are outcroppings of quartz and practically every bit of surface rock carries gold."

"The shaft is now down 135 feet and is in 3 feet of oxidized iron. The remainder of the shaft bottom is in blue quartzite. This quartzite shows all the way from the surface. All the rock taken from the shaft and from two 20-foot crosscuts run from the 112-foot level, carries more or less gold."

"A few feet west of the shaft at 112 feet a stringer of red oxide and talc was cut. In the roof of the crosscut the stringer is talc and is only an inch or so wide. In the bottom it is red oxide and is 14 inches wide. And this oxide runs $514 to the ton in gold! It is believed to be merely the top of a large ore body."

"The oxide, also the blue quartzite, are the same as were taken from the famous 'glory hole' of the United Verde, right by the old smelter at Jerome. Ore taken from the surface there ran as high as $800 a ton in gold. Several tons of ore running above $20 are still mined there daily."

"The plan of development is to sink to water level as rapidly as possible, then crosscut to the west to cut the rich ore and get under the contact that shows on the ridge of the hogback. It is expected that the permanent water level will be encountered at about 300 feet. A tunnel taps the shaft for 25 feet. The rock is lifted to this level by means of a whim and trammed out to the dump."

"Only one shift of miners is now employed and in spite of the fact that the formation is very hard the shaft is going down at the rate of a foot a day. A second shift will be put on to work as soon as tentage, now on the road, is delivered. In a short time the company will order machinery."

"Only a few feet up the hill from the present workings is the old shaft, down 65 feet, the bottom of which is in black sulphide running above $15 to the ton in gold. It is expected that this sulphide will also be tapped by the crosscut from the main shaft."

"Secretary Weidman of the Three Medals company has obtained an option on a group of claims 3 miles north of that property, located only a few days ago by John Perez. Men are soon to be put to work removing the overburden from a part of the Perez group and Mr. Weidman is taking steps to organize the Jerome Consolidated Gold Mines company to develop the discovery."

"Perez has located 6 claims crossed by several ledges and a big iron dike. The ledges outcrop at a number of points. Big gold values are carried by a 16 inch streak in one of the ledges. Samples broken from this streak assayed from $10 to $90 in gold and 10% copper. Free gold is sprinkled through another sample that has not been assayed, but which must run up into the hundreds of dollars."

"Besides this ledge is a 3-foot ledge carrying $10 gold and 10 ounces silver. Another 6-foot ledge carries 17 ounces silver and a trace of gold."

"At Russell, a siding about a mile east of the Three Medals, is the Copper World group of 6 claims, held by Goodwin, Stanton and Weidman. In spite of the name, little copper is found on the Copper World. Cutting through the claims for a distance of a mile is a 35-foot ledge that is from 89% to 98% silica. Some time ago a shaft was put down 100 feet in the silica and crosscuts were run to the walls. The silica holds its width and quality at that depth. On the lower side of the 50-foot iron dike, samples from the surface assay $4 and $5 in gold. A shaft was put down 45 feet but at that depth the dike dips out. Samples from the bottom assay about the same as the surface rock."

(Bisbee Daily Review; April 30, 1916: Mining Section; page 7.)

