Watercolor Society presents 2017 Water Media Spring Show

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, based in Sedona, has announced their 2017 Water Media Spring Show display and sale, from May 5-23, open daily from 10 am to 5 pm.

The annual juried show will be held at the Sedona Arts Center, Special Exhibition Gallery on Art Barn Road. This highly anticipated event spotlights local artists’ creativity and exceptional paintings. The general public is invited to enjoy, and purchase available works of art directly from the artists.

The NAWS Spring Show will be part of Sedona’s First Friday in the Galleries, which is an evening to browse various forms of art work throughout the Sedona gallery district. Many artists will be available at the NAWS Spring Show to answer questions about their work, plus delicious refreshments are provided free of charge.

Iain Stewart, the juror for this show, will discuss the paintings and present numerous awards at the NAWS Spring Show reception on May 19, from 5-8 pm. The presentations will begin at 6 pm, with wine and complimentary refreshments available.

The NAWS Spring Show display consists of two dimensional pieces using any water media, completed on paper, canvas or clapboard. Each piece is unique in its execution, subject matter, amount of or lack of realism, color palette, creation in studio or en plein air, and level of design challenges. In other words, there will be a selection of art to please every viewer! Several examples of artists’ work are a part of this article.

NAWS meets monthly from September to May, generally on the third Friday of the month, at 9:00 am at the United Methodist Church on SR 179, Sedona. Visitors are always welcome to attend the meetings, which always include a demonstration or display of water media. Membership is encouraged, at $35 per year, and high quality workshops are offered each year from January to May. Additional information about the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society may be found at the website: http://www.nawsaz.org/

Iain Stewart, who expertly juried the NAWS Spring Show, is both a watercolor artist and illustrator, plus he is a signature member of both the American and National Watercolor Societies. His work has received numerous awards in international competition and he is a sought after juror and workshop instructor. He is also an architectural illustrator with an international clientele developed over the last 20 years. Iain maintains a studio in Opelika, Alabama. Iain states on his website, “I rely on instinct a great deal and my sketchbook when selecting subjects for my paintings. The lion’s share of my work is done in one sitting as my real struggle in painting is to capture the initial vision for any given piece. I am most often motivated by capturing a definitive lighting condition and how it influences shape and value rather than faithfully representing the subject as witnessed. Watercolor is uniquely suited for this task as “light” is reserved from the first brush strokes and must be protected throughout the painting process.

The underlying narrative in my work is not based on any theme in particular but quite simply how ‘place’ is inhabited and used daily. I often use remembered atmospheric and lighting conditions in my work and would say that I paint from life and memory simultaneously. My watercolors are not only a translation of what I see, but more importantly, an expression of how I choose to view the world.” Additional information and his paintings may be viewed online at http://iainstew.fineartstudioonline.com