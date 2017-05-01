Sedona has seen vast changes in the last 20 years, but what will Sedona look like 20 years from now? Find out: Take a laugh-filled rollercoaster ride through Sedona’s pet-peeved present to its many surreal futures with Zenprov Comedy’s “Sedona 2.0oooooh!”

This one-night only, completely improvised performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Mary D. Fisher Theater. Tickets are $12 pre-sale. $15 the day of the show.

“Zenprov Comedy is the best improv troupe in Arizona,” said Mr. Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting.”

Similar to the improvised TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, Zenprov Comedy performs fast-paced, spontaneous comedic scenes created in the moment—always based on audience suggestions and hands-on participation with the actors. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is scripted or rehearsed ahead of time. It’s completely made up in the moment and never the same show twice.

Zenprov plans to lampoon life in Sedona from all angles using suggestions from locals and tourists alike. One of their newest games is called “Sedona Realtor”, where a house-flipping couple needs guess at what’s wrong with a property from a realtor who can only hint at the defects, all given by the audience. The troupe will also tackle the difficulty of dating in Sedona, a town where single women out number single men 3 to 1 with their own twisted version of the Sedona Dating Game.

As part of the show, Zenprov will present twenty-minute improvised “play” about Sedona inspired by Del Close method of improv acting, which emphasizes the “group mind” that mysteriously develops during a performance. Miraculously, the player’s minds fuse together to create a “super mind” where they practically finish each other’s sentences -- and often do. Laughter ensues.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Chris Redish, Tom Shoemaker, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

“Improv is a unique theatrical experience where audience and actors come together to create something magical and extremely alive right there in the moment,” said troupe member Shaeri Richards. “And it’s funny too.”

Tickets are $12 pre-sale and $15 the day of the show, May 6. This one-night-only performance may sell out so please purchase tickets early. Purchase ticket online at www.zenprovcomedy.com, or in person at Mary D Fisher box office.

The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from Harkin’s Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7:00 PM. Shows are PG-13 and run approximately 90 minutes. Visit www.ZenprovComedy.com to learn more.