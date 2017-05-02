Bike to Work Week kicks off at Garrison Park

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood and Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) are teaming up to encourage members of the community to, as Freddie Mercury once said, “Get on your bikes and ride!”.

To kick off Bike to Work Week, Garrison Park will be the scene of bicycle-related events on Saturday, May 13 from 8-11:30 a.m.

Beginning at 8 a.m. the annual Mayor’s Ride will debut a new route. The 2.7 mile loop will begin and end at Garrison Park and will travel through Old Town and parade down Main Street.

Immediately following, the YCCHS team is hosting their Bike Rodeo promoting bike safety and fun. Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their bikes, wear their helmets and venture through a bicycle obstacle course.

Also new this year will be a Bicycle Buy & Sell. Have a bike to sell? Check in for sellers is 8:30-9 a.m. Twenty percent of bike sale proceeds benefit Chain Reaction- a non-profit organization who is up-cycling donated bikes and giving them to people in need.

From 9:30-11:30 a.m. staff from Zoomer’s Bike & Gear will be at Garrison Park to help set up new bikes, and conduct minor repairs to old ones.

All events are free to the public. To find out more go to YavapaiHealth.com.