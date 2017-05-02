Commentary: A lifeline to families affected by autism in Verde Valley

I remember like it was yesterday, even though it was nine years ago. We were in the middle of finishing our son Race’s diagnosis when my friend, Kay, came by and picked me up for an evening in Flagstaff. She was taking me to the support group she attended every month.

And I was nervous about so many things... it’s crazy how you can remember those feelings, even after nine years. But when you’re a mom, and your son was just diagnosed with autism, you have many worries going on in your head. What is autism? What will his future be like? How? Why? I will be forever thankful for my friend Kay. She took my hand and walked me through the doors of the support group.

She introduced me to a whole room of people who would become “my people.” And a whole world that would become my world. And as scared as I was, I wanted to embrace it full-heartedly because I loved my son. And I didn’t realize how much support I really needed until I sat down in a chair, next to my friend, who gave me a look of encouragement as I cried through the words, “Hi. My name is Teddy. And my son has autism, and I don’t know how to do this...”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism. In Arizona, the number is 1 in 64 children. Chances are you know one of these children personally. Perhaps, they are in your scout troop, your Sunday school class, or the little league team you coach? Perhaps, they are your brother, your niece, or your grandchild? Perhaps, they are your child and you have yet to find out? Chances are, one, if not more, of these scenarios is true for you.

When talking about community support for autism, the focus is often on the individual directly affected by it. Providing for specific developmental and educational needs of the individual as well as teaching peers how to be kind and inclusive seems to be some of the most common endeavors in our community. Less talked about, but equally needed, is support for those who love and care for those who have autism -- parents, family members, and caregivers. While these individuals may not personally have autism, they are impacted -- emotionally, physically, socially, financially -- in learning how to cope with the challenges that come in a world that, on the whole, is not structured to value the unique perspective, learning style, and contribution of their loved ones.

And the consequences of little or no support can be devastating for families. They can experience severe depression and anxiety from the overwhelm, suffer health problems from a lack of self care and putting their needs last, and even undergo divorce as caring for someone with autism can divide parents and be a daily source of stress and conflict. Even on the more mild side, those who care for people with autism can struggle to live with constant feelings of worry, fatigue, and isolation.

This is where a family support group comes into play. A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group started last summer through a core group of people personally connected to the autism community, and this year, it has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Adriane Ragan and Teddy Armstrong are members of the Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group.