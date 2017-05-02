Has Ducey discounted the art of teaching?

VERDE VALLEY – Maybe a person doesn’t need to be credentialed to effectively teach painting, music or photography.

But that shouldn’t discount the art of education, says David Lykins, superintendent of the Sedona-Oak Creek School District.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is close to signing legislature that would allow schools to expand the practice of hiring more people who lack formal training to lead a public school classroom.

Though schools struggle to hire and retain quality instructors, Cottonwood Middle School Principal Matt Schumacher is not sure whether easing or removing long standing educational requirements is the answer.

“It’s six of one, one-half of the other,” Schumacher said. “There’s a level of knowledge that’s important for success in a traditional classroom. On the other hand, we’re in a crisis here, getting and keeping teachers. And the scales are leaning more toward [SB 1042] being a good thing.”

Despite – or because of a “great teacher shortage,” the Sedona-Oak Creek superintendent says that his district will continue to do “what is best for our students.”

SB 1042

Schools are already able to hire folks who specialize in science, technology, engineering or math to teach. But the new legislation would now allow schools to hire non-credentialed people with “expertise in a content area or subject matter.”

School superintendents would be able to create their own certification process, though they would need to confirm that the teacher “has made satisfactory progress and achievement with students.”

The art of teaching

It’s possible that the further a student advances the educational path, that non-teachers, people from the public sector could make an impact in the classroom.

Whereas the ability to run a classroom is crucial when handling a core subject, topics such as the more complex sciences and mathematics, as well as the arts perhaps could be testing grounds for Gov. Ducey’s theory.

“I feel the subject matter will be very important,” Lykins said. “But pedagogy is something not learned in business and industry.”

At Sedona-Oak Creek, Lykins said that professional development is important with all teachers, “regardless of their readiness and preparation.”

“That is why we have worked so hard in developing a professional development calendar and a curriculum director to support these changing initiatives,” Lykins said.

Katrina Sacco is responsible for curriculum, instruction, and assessment at Beaver Creek School. Sacco, who recently signed a three-year contract to become principal at BCS, said that whether a layperson could effectively transition into the classroom would “depend on the subject area.”

But, having “some education background helps,” Sacco also said.

Non-traditional schools

Though charter schools are public schools, they have “more flexibility to use uncertified teachers,” according to Lance Barnes, principal at American Heritage Academy’s Camp Verde campus.

Though all teachers, whether or not they are credentialed, “require professional development,” Barnes said.

“Some are naturals and some struggle,” he said. “One of the hardest parts of teaching isn’t content knowledge. It is knowledge of and experience with working a room. Motivating kids to do their best. Certified teachers have had lots of practice. There is no guarantee that certified teachers have mastered these skills, but the chances are much higher than for someone who comes from another profession.”

How does it work for private schools?

As with charter schools, private/religious schools are also afforded the flexibility to employ educators with varied backgrounds.

Though there are many ways to “arrive at a core competency and develop the ability to teach children, professional training is a tried and true method to equip teachers that has a high degree of success,” said Eric Schultz, president of the board of directors for United Christian School.

“Customary solutions usually become customary because they work,” Schultz said. “At the same time, this new legislation may open up creative and high-quality opportunities in some cases that would not otherwise be available.”

Teachers at Verde Valley Christian School are either certified through the State of Arizona or the Association of Christian Schools, said Ben Russel, the Cottonwood school’s administrator.

According to Russel, Verde Valley Christian School does not plan to make any changes to its hiring practices.

“We have been able to fill positions when needed at this point, and we plan to continue to follow this school policy,” Russel said.

But the school would “consider using non-traditional employees as substitutes, as they can sometimes be difficult to find,” Russel also said.

De-professionalization of the teaching career

Said Steve King, assistant superintendent at Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, “it is stunning that this is the best solution our state leadership can come up with to ease the teacher shortage.”

“While this may help in the short term, hiring unqualified individuals into the teaching profession can only lead to the further de-professionalization of the teaching career,” King also said.