Letter: Because of you, a life will forever be changed

It was Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters’ 34th year of Bowl for Kids’ Sake, and the season cannot come to a close until we thank all those who have made 2017 such a successful year!

The collective effort of our community as Team Captains, Bowlers, Donors and Sponsors yielded unprecedented results - allowing us the opportunity to continue to support current matches and to newly match over 225 vulnerable children with a life-changing Big Brother, Big Sister, Couple or Family Match.

Thank you to Lead Sponsors Credit Union West, Pizza Hut, Nackard Companies/Pepsi and Cobham Aerospace, in addition to all of our underwriters: Allegra Printing, Augie’s, Arizona Lottery, AZ Hometown Radio Group, Bloomtree Realty, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, CableONE, Cliff Castle Casino’s Shake, Rattle and Bowl, CNN Mortgage, Computer Consulting by Tom Cantlon, Cuppers, Decision Point, Fain Signature Group, Jeff Champ Farmer’s Insurance, Jim Clemens Farmer’s Insurance, Footework, Great Circle Radio, Horizon Dental, HOMACO, Iron Springs Design, Klein Properties and Investments, Ledbetter Law Firm, Olsen’s Grain, On Q Financial, Lamb Chevrolet, Plaza Bowl and Antelope Lanes, Prescott Newspapers, Inc., Printpack, Realty Executives, Rosa’s Pizzeria, Rummel Eye Care, Target, Taylor and Padgett, Totally Floored, Twin Lakes Auto, and Union Home Mortgage. Because of these treasured community partners, ALL pledges received go directly to our program of supporting children in need with positive role models.

As a community, we thank you for answering our 2017 Bowl for Kids’ Sake Call to Action. Because of our residents longtime involvement of connecting the Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters mission to family, friends and colleagues, we have strengthened our children, our classrooms and the future of our community.

To the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of our community: Thank you for sharing the gift of time and being present in a child’s life. Because of you, a life will forever be changed. Fundamentally. For the better. Forever.

Michael Smith

Interim Verde Valley Executive Director

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters