Marauders track makes most of Last Chance

Mingus Union track and field shined at their last chance and even got a surprising automatic state qualifier.

Last week the Marauders won a handful of events and secured spots in the state meet at the Alhambra Last Chance in Phoenix.

“It went really well,” said Mingus Union track and field head coach Yancey DeVore. “Our guys that are in the 4 x 8 PRed, that was a personal record for them. (junior) Hannah (DeVore) did really well, she got an automatic in the long jump. We’re not going to put her in state in the long jump, but she did get an automatic jump, which is pretty impressive. The girls 4 x 4 had a season best, our boys 4 x 4 had a season best and our some of our 800 guys ran their best all year.”

Hannah DeVore automatically qualified for the state meet in five events, the long jump, the 100m hurdles, the 300m hurdles, the 4 x 100 relay and the 4 x 400 relay.

Hannah DeVore chose to not compete in the long jump at state, a decision her father liked.

“Well I’m qualified automatically in five events, so I could do any of the five but two of them are relays and I didn’t want to let my team down so I decided to do the relays over long jump and long jump I’m not consistent,” Hannah DeVore said.

The long jump is a new event for Hannah DeVore but she is ranked No. 11 in the state in it and won it at Alhambra with a personal record of 16-01.50.

“I just did long jump this year and I only practiced it twice, so I didn’t really develop my skills that much, so I’m not consistently jumping that well,” Hannah DeVore said.

She also win the 300m hurdles at Alhambra. She is ranked fourth in the state in the 100m hurdles and No. 7 in the 300m hurdles.

After starting the year injured, she said she is at 100 percent and she wears KT tape as a preventative measure.

“It started out kind rough because I was injured and stuff but I’ve PRed pretty good in some of my events and I’m having a lot of fun so I think it’s going pretty well,” Hannah DeVore said about this season.

Sophomore Meg Babcock won the 800 meters at Alhambra with a 2:22.33 a personal record. She is now No. 3 in the state in the 800.

“Meg ran her best in the 800, that was a really good time for her,” Yancey DeVore said. “So that put her in a good spot as well for state.”

Junior Katelyn Prouty won the triple jump with a 33-05.50, a PR.

“The last two meets she’s gotten a PR in the triple jump,” Yancey DeVore said.

Sophomore Kendrew Streck won the shot put and junior Jonathan Jung won the high jump. Streck also took sixth in the discus.

Led by senior Ryan Alexander in third, Mingus Union had five runners finish in the top nine in the 800 meters.

“I’m feeling great,” Alexander said. “I’m so excited for state this year.”

In the 800 meters, senior Keegan Cain took fourth, junior Dallin Gordon fifth, freshman Lucas Doerksen sixth and junior Jon Ulibarri ninth. Gordon and Doerksen set personal records.

The boys 4x400 relay of Cain, Jung, Jon Ulibarri and Alexander had a season best.

The 4x400 girls relay team (Hannah DeVore, Mackenna Jung, Jalen Ebert and Babcock) took second.

The Mingus Union girls 4x100 relay team of Prouty, Hannah DeVore, Mackenna Jung and Maria Meacham finished fourth.

While the wind was a concern at last chance meets the day before, it wasn’t much of a factor at Alhambra.

“It wasn’t that bad,” Yancey DeVore said. “There were a few gusts and that impacted some of the meet but it wasn’t like that the whole meet. So it was a decent meet as far as the weather and the wind was concerned.”