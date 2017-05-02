On to the next one for Camp Verde softball

PHOENIX — Camp Verde High softball didn’t get the run rule win but still enjoyed a comfortable victory in the first round of the 2A state tournament.

The No. 4 Cowboys (19-8) beat No. 13 Arizona College Prep 10-2 in the first round of the state tournament at Rose Mofford Sports Complex, their 10th straight win.

Camp Verde will face No. 5 Santa Cruz Valley (24-9) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 5 p.m. at Rose Mofford.

“We got the win, we just talked about that, that’s all that matters right now, is that we got the win,” said Camp Verde head coach Henry Smith. “I wasn’t too happy with we had a good situation to close the game out in the fifth and our fine batters come and they didn’t do they job. All they had to do was get it out in the outfield and they had every opportunity to close it out and we need to get that, when we have that opportunity we need to close it out. That part we didn’t do so well but we got the win and that’s what matters, on to the next one.”

Freshman Jacy Finley shined her first high school state tournament game.

“Jacy pitched a great game, first time being in a state game and she held her own, she had a perfect game going into I believe the fourth or fifth inning and they got a hit and we kinda stumbled a bit but again, the most important thing is we were able to do enough early in the game to hold up the win,” Henry Smith said.

Finley said her first state tourney game was more intense than she expected but she had fun.

“I felt good, I was nervous starting out and as we went through the game I felt more confident in that I knew everybody could back me up even if I missed one of my pitches or they got a hit,” Finley said.

Camp Verde started the game off slow, as their first two runners were thrown out trying to steal second but in the second inning senior Kayla Hackett led off with a triple. Finley knocked her in with a double and then junior Serenity Garcia got an RBI.

“We started out strong, we had a few errors but it was a good game overall,” Finley said.

Then in the third inning, senior Madison Johnson drove in two, a pair of Cowboys scored on an error, Garcia got another RBI, senior Amber Dodge and junior Jade Oium drove in runs.

In the fourth Arizona College Prep dropped a blooper in between the Cowboy outfielders to score a run and then hit a solo home run in the sixth.

In the fifth inning, sophomore Tyra Smith drove in a run.

Henry Smith said he isn’t worried about the Cowboys getting over confident after beating a team by eight in the playoffs.

“No, they’re gamers, they know what’s up,” Henry Smith said. “They knew that all we had to do was come and play our game and we can get this win, that’s what the first round is all about, we did our job and we’ll have a good week of practice and then come back and then be ready for whoever we get.”

While Camp Verde has a week in between games, Henry Smith said it wasn’t something he is concerned about.

“We teach the kids not to worry about any of that stuff, we just show up and play,” Henry Smith said. “So do I like it? I don’t even worry about it, we just know that we gotta prepare for our next game and we’ll be there and we’ll be ready to do it. They gotta go through the same thing that we’re going through and that’s one thing that I know AIA and the tournament directors consider, is that everybody has to go through the same thing so it is what it is and the most important thing and the most important thing is show up and play ball, so we’re ready for that.”