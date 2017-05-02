Precision Physical Therapy moves to new location

COTTONWOOD - Precision Physical Therapy has moved from its Cove Parkway location to 1329, suite D, E. SR 89A in Cottonwood, in the Sears complex.

The company has been in operation for 13 years, and has been at its new home for about a month.

Co-owner and physical therapist, Todd Lyonnais, said more space was the reason for the relocation.

The facility accepts most major insurance plans and cash, and there is typically a 3-5 day waiting period to be seen.