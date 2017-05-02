Verde Heritage 1957: FIRE AT THE VERDE INDEPENDENT

"Fire Thursday night raced through the composing room of The Verde Independent, but was brought under control by the Smelter City and Cottonwood Fire Departments in time for the paper to publish at its regularly scheduled time."

"Independent staffers went to work Friday morning cleaning up debris and getting machinery into operation. Damage was estimated at between $5,000 and $10,000."

"Fire fighters held water damage to a minimum, yet had the fire under control in an amazingly short time."

"First noticed by Jimmy Gilbert, of Bridgeport, and an unidentified couple, the fire quickly spread to the south wall into the attic where it destroyed new offset platemaking equipment recently installed by the paper. A celotex ceiling, installed only this fall, became waterlogged and fell over most of the equipment, type cabinets and forms."

"Offers of assistance and locations came from all parts of the Valley. Except for a 5-man clean-up crew, the Independent's staff singlehandedly were able to get the machinery into operation, and type was being set on the linotype Monday morning."

"The first press run was made Tuesday night, and the paper came off the press on schedule Wednesday evening."

"Job printing facilities will be in operation today, and no delay is foreseen in getting out printing orders."

"The paper's office was temporarily located at the Smelter City Iron Works, directly across the street from The Independent. It will be moved back to the paper's building some time this weekend."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, May 2, 1957; page 1.)