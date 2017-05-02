Yavapai County supervisors scrutinizing projects, products, proposals

PRESCOTT – More people in Yavapai County are dying than babies being born, and the trend will continue for at least another 23 years until it reaches its peak in 2040. This affects the Yavapai County Public Fiduciary Department because an increasing number of the dead include indigents requiring burial services.

Fiduciary Director Pamela Bensmiller told county supervisors April 25, the second day of their budget talks, that between Fiscal Years 2012 and 2017, those decedents eligible for the indigent cremation program increased 38 percent. Her department also deals with guardianship and conservatorship cases, which experienced a 220 percent increase in new cases since 2012. Bensmiller attributes the increase to the aging baby boomer population.

Referrals increased by 50 percent, but indigent burial rates decreased because her department investigated each referral and found less restrictive alternatives or other guardians and conservators such as family, friends or private fiduciaries to handle burials.

The department also saw a 175 percent increase in court-ordered investigations from mental health, criminal and juvenile courts, and probate divisions.

Based on those numbers, Bensmiller requested from the supervisors a new Guardian Administrator’s position, along with furniture, computer, licensing and the required continuing training for $67,932 in her budget for FY2017-18. This department had not added staff for 16 years. The supervisors indicated their support for the additional position.

Public Defender

They also supported the addition of an attorney for the Public Defender, Camp Verde office. Sending an expected increase of about 165 cases to outside contracted attorneys would cost $132,000; a new Attorney II position, with computer, costs $93,123.

Assessor’s Office

Staff in the Assessor’s Office has required continuing education and certification training for appraisers, in addition to conferences at a variety of locations. Nevertheless, Assessor Judd Simmons has reduced the department’s transportation travel expenses by 47 percent and lodging by 20 percent.

He also eliminated telephone stipends for five employees. He is asking for a 3,233 percent increase in overtime wages ($5,000) due to exempt employees now working as non-exempt; and a 25 percent increase in vehicle use charge ($37,000).

Overall, he is requesting a 1.8 percent increase.

The Assessor, Geographic Information System and other departments are looking at replacing the Pictometry program with Google Imagery. Simmons has requested an additional high clearance vehicle, which falls under the Fleet Management’s budget, and some renovation work through the Facilities Department.

Chair Tom Thurman asked about safety issues of assessors in the field. Simmons said there haven’t been any problems – except for a goat that attacked a car this past month.

Recorder/Elections

Yavapai County’s voters had the highest turnout in the state this past year, with the popular vote-by-mail method continuing to increase. Nevertheless, County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said next year’s budget will see a reduction in postage costs due to working with the U.S. Postal Service and the Pitney Bowes postage meter programs.

The department administered five elections in 2016, one by mail and four at Vote Centers. Electronic Poll Books equipment malfunctioned at a few vote centers, as they did throughout the country. The vendor considers the equipment not viable for use in 2018, and is discontinuing support.

The department wants to replace the 120 units purchased in 2010, and realizes prices have decreased significantly.

Elections Director Lynn Constabile expects a four-year lease of a complete election system to total $426,000, and poll books for $240,000.

She listed decreases in next year’s budget, which include overtime wages, seasonal wages, translation services, poll book software licensing and maintenance, printing and postage.

Community Health

Supervisors split the former health department into two entities: Community Health Center and Community Health Services (YCCHS). County Administrator Phil Bourdon said, in the past, as one department, it received about $1 million from the county, but often returned several hundred thousand unused dollars.

Budget reductions over the past two years caused “significant problems,” and he questioned whether the departments could meet their obligations. YCCHS saved some money by not filling administrative assistant positions, but found it needed other additional employees that both agencies previously shared.

The YCCHS budget summary indicates a 29.5 percent increase for next fiscal year, mostly in wages, drugs and medicine, and supplies. The Cottonwood office’s printer/copier in unrepairable; they need a new one ($11,350).

The Health Center requests a server and 25 desktop scanners, and has funds in this year’s budget for their purchase.

About 93 percent of YCCHS’ budget comes from grant funds as well as fees. Supervisors discussed whether it would be feasible to share a grant writer with other county departments.