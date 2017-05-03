Art, music, conversation at First Saturday Jerome Art Walk

Another great spring evening is in store for locals and visitors in this mile high mountain town.

First Saturday Jerome Art Walk on May 6 will be a party filled with art, music, refreshments and great conversation at the 20 galleries and studios.

A free shuttle will be available from The Old Jerome High School to Made in Jerome Pottery and everywhere in between.

Walking the inviting streets is another easy option for art lovers. Jerome First Saturday Art Walk has become the best Saturday activity in the Verde Valley … at least according to many art lovers who are slowly savoring each section of this thriving art community.

There is so much to see that it is impossible to visit everything in one walk. Make a night of it on May 6 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Have dinner at one of the great restaurants like The Mine Café or spend the night at a Bed and Breakfast.

With gallery openings, open studios, live music and delicious treats at some stops, this is one spring night that will delight.

Wine tasting, live music at The Mile High Grill and The Spirit Room or perhaps some delicious candy from Rickeldoris are all bonuses to a fun filled day and night on the town. Come early.

Do some wine tasting at Passion Cellars or Caduceus Cellars. Get in the springtime groove in Jerome while you enjoy some fantastic art.

Jerome’s Jewelry Artist, Rick Hernandez has been busy creating some fabulous jewelry just in time for Mother’s Day using some of his Favorite stones such as Arizona Fire Agate & Arizona Peridot from San Carlos, Arizona.

Rick also has some spectacular creations using Four Peaks Arizona Amethyst along with brilliant colors of Australian Opal in 14 K gold and sterling silver.

Rick’s son, Ricky has handcrafted some very artistic, contemporary sterling silver pieces.

Ricky is also working on an amazing 3D jewelry line soon to be released.

Ricky’s wife, April creates a very unique line of jewelry using keys & gears with a steampunk flair. April also creates a wide variety of cameos in rings, pendants and earrings.

Joining them will be Jackie Keenan, who will be showing her fabulous collection of luxurious leaves along with her most recent creations using Rhubarb leaves.

Jerome’s Jewelry has the honor to welcome three Artists to the gallery, Kim Maney with her incredible photography creations, Arizona Artist Fredda Psaltis’ beautiful healing star pendants and Sarah Yount - Moser’s unusual collection of jewelry. Stop by Jerome’s Jewelry for that Unique Mother’s Day Purchase.

“Going off on Tangents” is the featured Show at the Jerome Artist’s Cooperative Gallery.

Sarah Harms has been making metal jewelry for over 30 years.

In Sarah’s new show, rather than sticking with a plan, she has allowed her creative muse to take her where it wants to go.

Sarah’s willingness to go off on tangents has resulted in some exciting new work.

The symbolism Harms’ often uses in her popular steel jewelry is finding a new voice in her functional art items.

All her new pieces have been developed because of Harms’ skill and dedication to her craft, and her willingness to explore tangents.

As the old Hotel Jerome celebrates its 100th birthday this year, Sarah thought it would be fitting to price many of her new works at $100, in celebration of the birthday event.

Join us for the opening of “Going off on Tangents” during Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk on May 6, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Meet the artist and enjoy light snacks and refreshments. “Going off on Tangents” runs May 6 through June 27. Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery at 502 Main Street.

Pura Vida Galley will host a trunk show for Silk Painting artist Joyita Ghose during the May 6 Jerome Art Walk.

Joyita will be on hand to share some of her newest designs of scarves, ponchos, wraps, all hand painted to create a story that makes you feel beautiful and gives your dressing style character and elegance.

Join Pura Vida Gallery on May 6 from 5-8 p.m. to see her newest collection and enjoy some champagne and chocolates.

Come help Cody DeLong celebrate his recent win in Sedona. Cody won first place at the paint-out at L’Auberge de Sedona along beautiful Oak Creek.

This was part of Celebrating the Landscape, an event organized by the Sedona Arts Center. Cody has several new paintings of Jerome and Sedona currently in the gallery.

And don’t miss Cody’s video interview with the Master Secrets, found on the VIDEOS page of his website - CodyDeLong.com https://codydelong.com/page/11531/videos

The winds of travel are picking up at Yester Day’s Fine Art Gallery for May’s Art Walk.

This month our gallery, located at 509 Main Street in Jerome, will feature the very international and put together jewelry of Mountain Caravan.

Antique components for this venture’s beaded jewelry come from Southeast Asia, North Africa, Nepal, India, Europe, as well as the Southwest.

Hand collected by world traveler Barbara Henley, jewelry pieces of semi-precious stones, glass, silver, and turquoise are brought home to Jerome to her longtime partner, Rick Sutton, who captures the essence of exotic locales in his unique beading.

Whether one’s travels be vicarious or immanent, then, adventure awaits in captivating mementos that are sure to inspire one more itinerary to one’s heart’s desire.

Adrift Assemblages at The Old Jerome High School marks their first year in Jerome with new artistic designs.

Don has several bear and buffalo fetishes, some bracelets out of antique silverware, and Navajo ladders in various lengths.

Ann incorporates rusty bedsprings in a number of her assemblages.

Stop by and check out this authentically Arizona desert art. Building A Room 306. Also, at The Old Jerome High School, Anderson and Mandette continue to create amazing art in their beautiful studio.

Zen Mountain Gallery will have a full day of activities for May Art Walk.

During the afternoon, fine art jeweler Nancy Bihler will be in the gallery doing a demonstration of the Roman Chain technique that she uses to make her exquisite chain necklaces.

Nancy meticulously makes each ring used in her chains from fine silver wire, solders each ring and combines the rings in various ways to create a variety of different patterned chains which are classic and elegant.

Then from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., several the galleries artists will be on hand to represent their work. Zen Mountain Gallery is a collection of fine art, jewelry, pottery and glass art all from local and regional artists with a contemporary and contemplative style. Gallery 527 presents Sharron Vincent Porter’s new work in the show ‘Sticks and Stones’ opening on May 6 during Jerome Art Walk.

Sharron Porter’s acrylic textured landscapes, which she likes to call “LANDSTRACTS”, are inspired by her move to the Southwest.

Slightly abstracted with rock-like textured surfaces, the resulting paintings appear to focus on the sheer visual and tactile qualities of experience.

Somehow, however, they also exude an undeniably anthropomorphic feeling: close-ups of rocks, trees, water, twigs, caves, interestingly arranged, in an emotive relationship with each other and the light in which they bathe.

The rich textures, heightened colors and often the inclusion of rocks and branches, make the experience of viewing them visceral.

Porter sees this intense physicality as a potential distraction from the spiritual dimension, so often seeks to portray what she describes as “routes of escape” in her compositions, little “shelterings” from this intensely physical plane.

In the end, what is achieved is a vision of nature that is phenomenal, personal and yet spiritual.

Over the years, Porter has hiked the trails around the Verde Valley and has slowly developed her research photography for paintings into a very personal statement.

She found that up close, there were natural “gardens” of rocks and trees and natural debris that invited her in.

She loved the feeling of being in the presence of rocky caves and arroyos, with all the natural forms and textures surrounding her.

First experimenting with taking close-up shots of the landscape, she soon began abstracting her photo compositions at home on the computer, cropping them, exaggerating the colors, textures and lighting.

Transferring these images to canvas, she knew she wanted the end product to be as physically exciting as the original experience. experimenting on several paintings using different gel mediums for surface texture and dimension, she settled on pumice gel for the rocky textures she so loved.

Also, having been a sculptor for much of the earlier part of her career, she began to crave even more dimension and realistic texture in her compositions.

She began building up the substrate of the canvases and adding rocks and twigs and branches to the surface…

Thus, her very original 3-D Relief Landstracts were born.

Stop by to see the new exhibit and meet the artist from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at 527 Main Street in Jerome.