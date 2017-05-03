Sedona City Hall presents watercolor exhibit by Norma Gibson

Norma Gibson, exquisitely accomplished watercolor painter, is now showing at Sedona’s City Hall through the end of June. The public is invited to come meet Gibson at an Artist Reception on Thursday, May 4th from 4 to 6 p.m., along with other City Hall artists currently exhibiting; photographer Greg Griffin and oil painter Nancy Ruby. Gathering begins in the Council Chambers and will then move to other locations on campus.

Gibson was born in New England, graduated from high school in Buenos Aires, Argentina and attended the University of Colorado. Years later after raising four children, she completed her Bachelor of Science in Art Education at Northern Arizona University.

With husband Ellery Gibson, a retired NAU art professor, Norma moved to Sedona, Arizona in 1981. She enjoyed painting professionally, exhibiting and teaching advanced and intermediate watercolor classes.



Norma exhibited, lectured and taught workshops, in addition to serving as juror for shows in many Southwestern communities. Gibson feels it is a great privilege to share art with others.

While on a photography-resource trip in 1989, the Gibsons succumbed to the charms of Northern New Mexico and spent 12 summers working in Taos. The majority of Norma’s paintings are scenes of Taos and northern New Mexico; its Indian pueblos, churches and old-world architecture. In addition, she enjoys painting native, garden and exotic plants, as well as flowers. She employs many different painting techniques, including a unique negative process done all in watercolor.

Gibson is an award-winning artist whose work has been juried into local, regional, state and national shows. Her paintings reside in many collections from Canada to Switzerland and from Florida to Washington. She is listed in Artists of Arizona – Volume 1, Southwest Art Magazine, and is also a member of the Sedona Arts Center, the Taos Art Association, a Life Member of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, a juried member of the Arizona Watercolor Association and The National League of American Penwomen. Gibson is one of the watercolorists featured in the PBS video series, “The Artists Workshop.” She is currently retired, but continues to paint.

“I feel so fortunate to have recently met Norma Gibson, while attending a meeting with Northern Arizona Watercolor Society. I was invited to her home to see her seasoned work and was captivated by the volume of masterful watercolor paintings she has completed over the years. This is an exhibit not be missed and the City is honored to have these three months to share her talents with the public,” states arts and culture coordinator, Nancy Lattanzi.

Gibson’s exhibit is located in the Council Chambers and other buildings on City campus at 102 Roadrunner Drive.

To make an appointment to view this, or any other exhibits in the City Hall Art Rotation Program, please contact Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or via email at NLattanzi@SedonaAZ.gov.