Verde Heritage 1929: Verde Valley Pioneers Association Spring Picnic

"Every town and community of Yavapai County was represented at the Spring reunion of the Verde Valley Pioneers Association, which occurred at the Oak Creek ranch of James Page Sunday. More than 100 automobiles were parked on the Page premises. Probably 500 people participated in the big picnic. It was by far the largest attendance in the history of the organization."

"In the business session of the association, James Page was elected president to succeed John Bristow. Mrs. Langdon was elected vice-president. Mrs. E. W. Monroe, of Camp Verde, was re-elected secretary. The new treasurer is Mrs. Roy Van Deren."

"When dinner time came, it appeared that sufficient food for an army had been prepared and brought by the visitors. When attacked by the 500, however, the food melted away like the noble 500 mentioned in the Charge of the Light Brigade. How it was accomplished is still a mystery, but the enormous quantity of food disappeared. Along with it went something near 20 gallons of coffee. The coffee was prepared in a large still, which had been confiscated by Sheriff Ruffner and presented to the association for the more legitimate purpose."

"Presided over by President Bristow, there were brief speeches by several of the pioneers. Tom Jones, of Clarkdale, made the principal talk. There were also speeches by Margaret Hall, James Page and others."

"NAMING CORNVILLE: Someone wanted to know how the Cornville postoffice got its name. The neighborhood is not noted especially for raising corn and the reason for the name was brought up. Page appeared to be the only one present who could throw satisfactory light on the mystery. He said that when the matter of establishing a postoffice was taken up with the Postoffice Department at Washington, many years ago [1885], it was desired to name the postoffice in honor of a well-known resident of the neighborhood, one Elmira Cone. In the official application the name suggested was Coneville. The people of the district were so glad to get the postoffice that they wanted to risk nothing on red tape, so they made no mention of the misunderstanding and the name remains Cornville."

"TO OPEN PLUNGE: The swimming pool at the Page ranch is not yet open to the public. Several who had brought bathing suits, expecting to use the plunge, put them on and had their swim in Oak Creek. Page said the plunge will be ready in a couple of weeks and that a public opening, free to everyone, will be announced in a few days."

"There were several games in the afternoon. The main interest centered around the horseshoe pitching contest. Two cups were offered, one for the old timers and one for the younger group. John Bristow eliminated the field for the Pioneers and carried off the trophy. In the younger group George Jordan was the winner in the finals."

"The reunion picnics of the Pioneers Association are held twice each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The next meeting will be held at Montezuma's Castle, it was announced, but no definite date was set."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Tuesday, May 7, 1929; page 1.)

Who is Elmira Cone? The 1886 Great Register of Yavapai County lists Henry M. Cone, age 52, born in New York, as a resident of Oak Creek. He is probably the H. M. Cone, age 49, born in New York, (#570) who is listed on the 1884 Great Register as a resident of Oak Creek along with J. T. Cone, age 21, born in Montana, (#569). They are not listed as residents of the Verde Valley on the 1888 Great Register of Yavapai County.