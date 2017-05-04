Mingus Union athlete of the week: Senior Alexander ‘feeling phenomenal’ heading into state

After excelling in cross country in the fall, Mingus Union senior Ryan Alexander is one of the leaders of the Marauders’ boys track and field team.

Alexander will compete in the Division III state meet on Friday and Saturday at Mesa Community College.

He is ranked 10th in the state in the 800 meters and qualified for state in the second meet of the season, the 13th Annual NPA Skydome Classic on March 7 at NAU.

“He’s done a great job this year and he’s really improved from last year,” said Mingus Union head track and field coach Yancey DeVore. “He’s going in an individual event, which is the open eight, so we’re really proud of him for that. He’s been working really hard this season and he’s on both relays, the 4x4 and the 4x8, so he’s done an excellent job for us this year and he’s made some great improvements from last year.”

This season he’s competed in the 200, 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 meters, the 2K steeplechase and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Last year at in the Division III state meet, he took 19th in the 800 meters, running a season record.

Alexander leads Mingus Union’s 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. The 4x400 team is ranked No. 12 in the state and the 4x800 is 15th.

“I think our relays can do well,” DeVore said. “Our goal is for our 4x4 to get to Saturday, he’s the anchor on that, and then our 4x8 will run on Saturday and he’s the anchor on that one as well. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a competitive race, but I think if our guys run their best in both of those races, we got a shot at hopefully podium.”

VVN: How have the practices been since your last meet?

Alexander: They’ve been really good. We’ve been kinda just focusing on pacing, not really trying to get so much better. Trying to find out the pace we want to run.

VVN: You still feeling good heading into state?

Alexander: Oh yeah, feeling great. Feeling phenomenal actually.

VVN: What’s it like competing at the state meet?

Alexander: It’s like a whole new meet, like it’s not like any of the other ones, everyone else there is super fast and it’s just awesome competing against all those fast guys.

VVN: Is it also cool to be around so many athletes and have so many people there?

Alexander: Oh yeah, definitely.

VVN: What’s the track like?

Alexander: It’s a nine lane track, so it’s one more than what we have.

VVN: How’s the season gone for you overall?

Alexander: The season has gone really well. I mean I had a PR early in the season which got me into state. I’ve been running right behind that the entire season. I feeling great going in.

VVN: What’s it like to qualify early on like that?

Alexander: It’s really reassuring and it’s like you have a little security blanket. It’s just really nice knowing that you’re going early on and you don’t have to worry about it later.

VVN: Has it sunk in that this is your last high school meet or last couple meets?

Alexander: Yeah, I’ve been kinda sad about it but I’ve had a blast though, so a lot of fun.

VVN: What’s been your most memorable meet this year?

Alexander: This year was probably the one where we went to Wickenburg. We had a seven second PR in the 4x4, it’s hard to come by like a three second PR. I don’t know, it’s just awesome.

VVN: How about in your high school career overall?

Alexander: Overall it’s probably my sophomore year at our home meet because we had a sophomore against senior 4x4 team and I was anchoring for the sophomores and I just beat the senior kid and everyone thought he was going to win.

VVN: What’s your favorite subject in school?

Alexander: Probably history, government.

VVN: How come?

Alexander: I’m pretty good at memorizing things and I don’t know, I just find I’m comfortable with it.

VVN: Do you have a favorite TV show?

Alexander: No (laughs).

VVN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Alexander: Probably Guardians of the Galaxy?

VVN: Are you guys gonna go see the new one, it comes out this weekend right?

Alexander: Yeah we’re going as a team on Monday.

VVN: Where do you plan to be in five years? Do you know?

Alexander: If I was going off a dream, Olympics, but realistically, I kinda just want to have a steady job, just keep myself in shape.