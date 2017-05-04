Mingus Union recognizes students who strive for .5

COTTONWOOD – In 1988, Shelley Kitchen was one of the many who graduated from Mingus Union High School.

That year was the second that the school honored students who grew their grade point average at least .5 from the previous semester.

The program, originally established by Dr. John Morton at Wichita High School West in Wichita, Kansas, is called Strive for .5.

Having expanded the program to include students who maintain a cumulative 3.5 GPA or better for at least two consecutive semesters, Mingus Union recognized 273 of its student achievers Tuesday in the school’s auditorium.

According to Kitchen, now the school’s Native American counselor and Strive for .5 coordinator, most recognition programs tend to focus on students who are at the top end in academics, athletics, or activities.

“It’s such a great program, Strive for .5. It recognizes academics at all levels,” Kitchen said.

“We’re ahead of the game for that mindset,” said Mingus Union Principal Jennifer Chilton. “It’s great to honor kids who improve, no matter where they started.”

Origins of Strive for .5

For a student body of about 1,600, the inaugural Strive for .5 at Wichita High School West recognized 150 achievers in 1985, according to Dr. Morton.

“We were amazed at the response,” said Dr. Morton, now associate professor of School Leadership/Middle and Secondary Teacher Education at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas. “Some of these kids were the first in their families to graduate high school.”

When Dr. Morton first arrived at Wichita High School West in 1984, academic achievement was “not necessarily at the forefront for some of our students.”

“So we instituted the program and it did begin to make a difference for our students, some of whom had never been recognized for much of anything,” Dr. Morton also said.

The rigor of academics

It hasn’t happened yet, Mingus Union recognizing a four-time .5 recipient. But Tuesday, senior Joshua Scalf received a special presentation from the Cottonwood Kiwanis for being a three-time .5 recipient.

For some, the rigors of academics are tougher than those on the athletic field. This is why Mingus Union doesn’t just use this annual ceremony to recognize those with a .5 GPA increase.

Students who maintain a 3.5 cumulative GPA for at least two semesters are named to the school’s academic letterman team. For each time beyond the original two semesters, students are “recognized with a returning letter,” Kitchen said.

“Since we at Mingus are goal-oriented, we feel certain goals are being met by this project,” Kitchen said. “Every student will have the opportunity to receive academic recognition. Secondly, increased emphasis on academic improvement will be a reality for our student body. Finally, heightened community support for academics can be achieved.”

Kitchen also said that Mingus Union “enthusiastically supports striving toward excellence and believes that Strive for .5 establishes this by recognizing and rewarding students who improve academically.”

Project Strive for .5 is now in its 29th year at Mingus Union.

Each of Tuesday’s achievers received a t-shirt with a logo designed by Mingus Union art student Carrington Midkiff and an academic star. Academic lettermen received an academic letter.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42