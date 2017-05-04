Mr. & Mrs. Winters – ‘We Do – Take Two"

Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Winters of Cottonwood celebrated their 25th silver wedding anniversary on April 29th, 2017 with a vow renewal ceremony officiated by Deacon Jim Brown at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Cottonwood. A light reception with close friends and family followed at the historic Clemenceau Building. Mrs. Winters wore her original dress refashioned for the ceremony. Joseph & Tricia met in 1990 when Joseph was completing home repairs for Tricia’s grandparents and the two became friends. A short whirlwind courtship began in 1992 and the Honorable Judge Duane Wyles married the couple in a small civil ceremony at the Yavapai County Complex. They moved to Camp Verde and resided there until 2004 following Tricia’s employment transfer to Bullhead City, AZ. They returned to the Verde Valley with their family later that year and settled in Cottonwood. Joseph & Tricia have raised two children together and now enjoy spending time together traveling with their Yorkie, Raz; visiting with their grandsons, extended family and their nieces and nephews. The Winters attribute their 25 years of marital success to their deep love and commitment for one another strengthened by their faith which has always been at the core of their relationship.