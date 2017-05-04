V’ACTE, Jones Ford Verde Valley recognize CTE students of the month

Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education Superintendent Bob Weir, with Sedona-Red Rock High School student Grace Holverson, Mingus Union High School student Brianna Buchert and Camp Verde High School student Madison Barker, winners of the March 2017 Jones Ford Verde Valley CTE Student of the Month award. Each month, Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools are encouraged to send in a nomination and a short explanation as to why the student should be named Student of the Month. Send in nominations to V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir by the 25th of each month to bweir@vacte.com.